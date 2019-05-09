This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 9 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ajax stars say last night was 'a dream getting crushed' in 'a fairytale with an unhappy ending'

Captain Matthijs de Ligt and midfielder Frenkie De Jong were left brokenhearted by Tottenham.

By The42 Team Thursday 9 May 2019, 7:49 AM
46 minutes ago 1,172 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4625892
A 96th-minute goal knocked them out of the Champions League semi-finals.
Image: EMPICS Sport
A 96th-minute goal knocked them out of the Champions League semi-finals.
A 96th-minute goal knocked them out of the Champions League semi-finals.
Image: EMPICS Sport

MATTHIJS DE LIGT says Ajax’s elimination at the hands of Tottenham felt cruel, stating that he feels his side saw their dreams crushed on Wednesday evening.

After winning the first leg 1-0 in London, Ajax returned home on Wednesday with one eye fixed on Liverpool and the Champions League final.

That belief was only strengthened by a pair of first half goals, with De Ligt scoring the opener on a thumping header that looked very similar to his finish against Juventus in the quarter-finals.

Hakim Ziyech then provided Ajax’s second, giving the Dutch side a 3-0 aggregate lead with just 45 minutes of football remaining.

It all fell apart from there, however, as Lucas Moura scored a pair of goals in quick succession to bring Spurs within touching distance of winning the tie on away goals.

And they did just that, with Moura scoring deep into stoppage time to seal Tottenham’s spot in Madrid and Ajax’s accompanying elimination.

“When you see the whole game, we didn’t deserve to be knocked out,” De Ligt told Veronica. ”We barely gave anything away in first half, but we’re out anyway. Incredible.

“It’s a dream getting crushed. I would have loved to play the final, but it’s not happening.

“I’m getting goosebumps from the way our fans cheered for us [after the final whistle]. It’s hard to say right now, but we have to move on.

“We still have to play two matches to win the title. That’s most important now.”

De Ligt added that Ajax’s inability to pressure Tottenham proved their undoing, as the second half played out much differently than the first 45 which saw the home side cruise without many issues.

“In the second half we were no longer capable of putting on pressure, so Alderweireld could step forward and Trippier had too much time to bring the ball in,” the defender said.

“We had no answer to that. We survived for a very long time, but we gave away the goals very clumsily. That’s what made the difference.

“The fans gave me chills, but unfortunately it’s not our night.”

Frenkie De Jong, who is set to join Barcelona at the end of the season, noted:

 ”I think we deserved to reach the final, given the way we played throughout the tournament and also in the first half tonight. In saying that, Spurs also earned their right with that second-half performance

“I think everyone enjoyed what we did in the Champions League this season, it was like a fairytale. Unfortunately, it was one with an unhappy ending. So disappointing to give it away in the last few seconds.

“We showed in patches what we were capable of. But in the second half they caused us a lot of problems. It is indeed the third tie in a row in which we’ve won away but failed to do so at home. I don’t really know why.

“We always try to play the same, home or away. And if we’d kept up our first-half performance we could definitely have won this evening.”

Ajax will now turn focus towards the Eredivisie title as they sit level on points with PSV with two games remaining.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie