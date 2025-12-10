Alan Gallagher appointed new Aviva Stadium chief

ALAN GALLGHER HAS been appointed by the IRFU and FAI as the new stadium director for the Aviva Stadium.

He replaces David French, who will leave at the end of December, having served just over two years in the role. Vincent Murphy will act as interim director until Gallagher assumes the position in early March.

Advertisement

Gallagher joins from the Convention Centre, where he works as director of operations. Previously, he was head of stadium operations at Croke Park.

IRFU CEO Kevin Potts hailed Gallagher’s “strong track record in delivering world-class events and outstanding visitor experiences”, while FAI chief David Courell praised his “wealth of experience”.

“It is a great privilege to be appointed as stadium director for Aviva Stadium,” said Gallagher.

“This venue has earned an international reputation for excellence, and I am committed to building on that success as we look to the future.

“With the support of the IRFU, the FAI, our dedicated team, and partners, I aim to enhance the experience for all stadium users and further strengthen Aviva Stadium’s position as a premier destination for sport and entertainment.”

Gallagher’s appointment follows confirmation that the stadium will host seven Euro 2028 fixtures, including a quarter-final.