Jim Goodwin makes another addition to the Irish contingent at St Mirren

ALAN POWER WILL be staying in the Scottish Premiership next season despite being part of the Kilmarnock side that was recently condemned to relegation.

Power has signed a one-year deal with St Mirren, who have paid an undisclosed fee to Kilmarnock to secure the services of the veteran midfielder.

The 33-year-old Dubliner, who was twice voted Player of the Year by Killie supporters, spent four seasons at Rugby Park.

“I’m glad to get it done and dusted,” Power said of the move. “As soon as I heard there was interest I was pretty excited about it. St Mirren have been progressing over the past couple of years and I knew a good few of the lads. I spoke to Greg [Kiltie] quite a bit and it made it a lot easier for me knowing a couple of the boys.

“The gaffer believed in me and hopefully I can bring all the things he wants me to bring to the club. The set-up here is amazing and it’s definitely a club moving in the right direction.”

Power joins a club which is coming off its best season in 32 years. With former Ireland international Jim Goodwin at the helm, St Mirren finished in seventh place in the Scottish top flight, as well as reaching the semi-finals in both cup competitions.

“Alan is a very experienced central midfielder with a wealth of experience in the [Scottish] Premiership,” Waterford native Goodwin said of his newest signing.

“He’ll bring a real bit of steel to the middle of the park which we’ve lacked since I came back to the club. I feel we’ve missed that little bit of grit and someone who will go and make tackles and Alan will bring that in abundance.”

At St Mirren, Power joins a sizeable Irish contingent that includes Joe Shaughnessy, Conor McCarthy, Jamie McGrath and Charles Dunne.

Former Dundalk winger Dylan Connolly departed for Northampton Town earlier this month, while midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes – who has been offered a new deal – is being linked with a move to Dundee United.