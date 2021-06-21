Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Monday 21 June 2021
Advertisement

Jim Goodwin makes another addition to the Irish contingent at St Mirren

The Buddies have paid an undisclosed fee to Kilmarnock for veteran midfielder Alan Power.

By Paul Dollery Monday 21 Jun 2021, 5:55 PM
19 minutes ago 504 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5473117
Alan Power: one-year deal at St Mirren.
Image: St Mirren FC
Alan Power: one-year deal at St Mirren.
Alan Power: one-year deal at St Mirren.
Image: St Mirren FC

ALAN POWER WILL be staying in the Scottish Premiership next season despite being part of the Kilmarnock side that was recently condemned to relegation.

Power has signed a one-year deal with St Mirren, who have paid an undisclosed fee to Kilmarnock to secure the services of the veteran midfielder.

The 33-year-old Dubliner, who was twice voted Player of the Year by Killie supporters, spent four seasons at Rugby Park.

“I’m glad to get it done and dusted,” Power said of the move. “As soon as I heard there was interest I was pretty excited about it. St Mirren have been progressing over the past couple of years and I knew a good few of the lads. I spoke to Greg [Kiltie] quite a bit and it made it a lot easier for me knowing a couple of the boys.

“The gaffer believed in me and hopefully I can bring all the things he wants me to bring to the club. The set-up here is amazing and it’s definitely a club moving in the right direction.”

Power joins a club which is coming off its best season in 32 years. With former Ireland international Jim Goodwin at the helm, St Mirren finished in seventh place in the Scottish top flight, as well as reaching the semi-finals in both cup competitions.

“Alan is a very experienced central midfielder with a wealth of experience in the [Scottish] Premiership,” Waterford native Goodwin said of his newest signing.

“He’ll bring a real bit of steel to the middle of the park which we’ve lacked since I came back to the club. I feel we’ve missed that little bit of grit and someone who will go and make tackles and Alan will bring that in abundance.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

At St Mirren, Power joins a sizeable Irish contingent that includes Joe Shaughnessy, Conor McCarthy, Jamie McGrath and Charles Dunne.

Former Dundalk winger Dylan Connolly departed for Northampton Town earlier this month, while midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes – who has been offered a new deal – is being linked with a move to Dundee United.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie