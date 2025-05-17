Bohemians boss hails players for not turning on each other and reinvigorating season

ALAN REYNOLDS INSISTS he always kept faith that Bohemians’ fortunes would turn because his players never turned on each other.

Last night’s 1-0 win over Shelbourne was the Gypsies’ sixth win in seven games and sees them just two points off Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers.

It’s been a dramatic turnaround after the start of this campaign started in similarly disappointing fashion to how last season turned out.

Before 11 April – when Bohs lost to Shels 1-0 at Tolka Park – they had taken just nine points from as many games in 2026, while fans at Dalymount Park enjoyed just two victories on home turf over the previous 11 months.

“Do you know what? I always enjoy coming in to work with the players,” Reynolds said.

“The Friday nights, the result then was the one that would throw you off and you’d be hurting. But every day you come in, how you judge a team and their character is when you’re struggling.

“These boys just keep working every day. And we haven’t changed what we do. I’ve been involved with groups that haven’t been winning and there’s been splinters in the group and the dressing room has been broken.

“That dressing room, in fairness, have put Keith Buckley and John Mountney in that who drive standards every day.

“That’s it. There’s no magic wand. I can go in and say what I want. Stevie [O’Donnell] can say what he wants. You have to work your way through.

Alan Reynolds during last night's 1-0 win over Shelbourne. Ryan Bryne / INPHO Ryan Bryne / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s like young Rhys Brennan there. He’s come into the lion’s den there tonight. And he did against Pats and you take him off.

“He’s learning all the time. And we have to help him. Help him develop. That’s our job. But all players are like that. Confidence is everything.”

Dayle Rooney has come to typify that turnaround. The midfielder set the tone with his aggressive closing down against Shels and it was that positivity that led to him winning a penalty which he then converted to win the game.

“He is one that dipped a little bit in form when we were struggling. And he’s worked his way back really, and he grafts every day and comes in. A good talent.

“He’s worked his way [back[ and in the last month, you can see he’s starting to kick it to gear.

“I’d say they’re all like that (confidence players),” Reynolds said.

“And I didn’t think it was a free-flowing game there tonight. There wasn’t loads of action end to end. But they’re all getting a bit more confidence now. So if you’re not getting it, if you’re winning games like that, you’re never going to get it.”

That renewed spirit was evident on and off the pitch with the performance full of the passion and energy the manager called for.

“I think that’s something that we want all the time. Especially at Dalymount, the crowd want that. And they demand that,” Reynolds said.

“And it’s something that we’ve really gone back to. I want to play the game the right way. But let’s get that side of it right. And then we play.

“We could beat anyone and we could be beaten by anyone, that’s what I see, that’s what I see… We could lose to the bottom team and win against the top one. So, you know, I just have to focus on Drogheda next week. That’s the thing.”