Alex Dunne's F2 title dream suffers another unfortunate blow in Baku

ALEX DUNNE’S HOPES of winning the Formula 2 driver’s title suffered another significant setback on Sunday after he crashed out of the feature race in Baku.

Dunne, who was unable to score in his two races in Monza earlier this month, endured another infuriatingly premature end to his Sunday-afternoon efforts after championship leader Leonardo Fornaroli crashed into the back of him on the 25th lap.

Just as was the case in Monza, Dunne’s Rodin Motorsport was run off the road, with the Italian receiving a 10-second time penalty for the collision which dropped him to fifth in the feature race in Azerbaijan.

Dunne remains fifth in the overall standings, but he now sits 58 points behind Fornaroli.

LAP 24/29



Dunne locks up and takes to the run-off 💨



Not the Feature Race Alex was hoping for...#F2 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/qFhEKVlStu — Formula 2 (@Formula2) September 21, 2025

Jak Crawford, who had began in pole, held off the late challenge of Joshua Duerksen to win his third feature race of the season. The American is now second in the standings, 19 points off the championship leader.

Offaly’s Dunne enjoyed a better sprint race on Saturday, earning six points with his seventh podium finish of the season.

The 19-year-old battled back from a mistake at the first turn on lap 15 to finish in third behind Luke Browning and winner Dino Beganovic.

Dunne will race again in Lusail in the penultimate round of the 2025 campaign from 28-30 November.