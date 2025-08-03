Alex Dunne drops to fifth in Formula 2 Drivers' Championship

ALEX DUNNE HAS dropped to fifth in the standings for the Formula 2 Drivers’ Championship after finishing ninth in the feature race in Budapest.

The Offaly man was fourth in the standings last week having initially climbed to the top of the leaderboard after winning the feature race in Belgium. However, he was later hit with a 10-second penalty for “failing to engage the start set-up procedure at the start of the Formation Lap”.

Dunne dropped to 10th after the penalty, with Red Bull junior driver Arvid Lindblad winning the race. Yet Linblad was later disqualified for a technical infringement, moving Dunne up to ninth. The 19-year-old Dunne slipped to fourth in the Drivers’ Championship standings as a result.

Fornaroli leads home an @InvictaRacing 1-2! 💛



Your point scorers from our Budapest Feature Race 👀👇#F2 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/N82fy0fDon — Formula 2 (@Formula2) August 3, 2025

After finishing the Budapest sprint race in second place on Saturday, Dunne started today’s feature race ninth on the grid and clocked 1:00:37.257 to take ninth.

Championship leader Leonardo Fornaroli won the feature race and sits at the top of the standings with 154 points. Jak Crawford is second on 137 points while Richard Verschoor is down to third on 135. Luke Browning has moved up to fourth on 125 points, while Dunne completes the top five on 124 points.

The Formula 2 drivers set off for their summer breaks now but will return to the track at Monza for Round 11 on 5-7 September.