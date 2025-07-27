Alex Dunne leads F2 Drivers' Championship after brilliant victory in Belgium

ALEX DUNNE LEADS the Formula 2 Drivers’ Championship after winning the feature race at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

Dunne, who claimed pole position on Friday, mastered the wet conditions and held off the challenges of Ritomo Miyata and Roman Stanek to clinch his third feature race victory of the season.

The 19-year-old from Offaly finished the 19 laps in a time of 46:13.821 with Arvid Lindblad taking second while Stanek was third.

“Third Feature Race win of the year, very happy to take back the Championship lead,” Dunne said after the race.

“It was a very difficult race, definitely the hardest one of the year. I felt like there was never a moment where I got to relax so definitely happy to have had a hard fought win.”

Dunne set the fastest time in Friday morning’s free practice session in Belgium, and then repeated the feat in qualifying to take pole position. He was third in the championship leaderboard, but dropped to fourth after finishing Saturday’s sprint race in seventh.

Today’s win propels him to the summit on 137 points, ahead of Richard Verschoor who is now second on 122 points.

"That was really tough!" 🥵@McLarenF1 Junior Driver, Alex Dunne, had to work hard for his third #F2 victory of the season 👏🥇#BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/YiESrDc9Df — Formula 2 (@Formula2) July 27, 2025

Leonardo Fornaroli is third on 121 points, while Jak Crawford is down to fourth on 116, with Luke Browning sitting in fifth on 108 points.

With five rounds of competition remaining, Formula 2 heads to Budapest for the final round before the summer break. Round 10 at the Hungaroring takes place from August 1-3.