Alex Dunne sets blistering standard to take F2 pole in Belgium

OFFALY TEENAGER ALEX Dunne will start in pole position for Sunday’s Formula 2 feature race at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

Dunne, who currently sits third in the F2 drivers’ championship with six rounds remaining, clocked the fastest time in Friday morning’s free practice session, and then backed that up by setting the fastest time in qualifying as well.

Dunne’s best time of 1:57.151 topped the pile by more than four-tenths of second, earning the 19-year-old his second pole position of the season.

He returns to action on Saturday afternoon (12.45pm Irish time) for the sprint race, where he’ll be hoping to close the gap on championship leader Richard Verschoor.