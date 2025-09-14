Noren wins BMW PGA Championship title at Wentworth after play-off victory

ALEX NOREN WON the BMW PGA Championship title at Wentworth on Sunday after making a birdie at the first play-off hole to see off the challenge of Adrien Saddier.

The pair were locked at 19-under par at the end of the fourth round.

Both players sent their second shots into the rough at the first extra hole.

But the in-form Swede, who won his first crown at Wentworth in 2017, managed to lift his ball to three feet before tapping in the birdie putt to claim his 12th European title and second of the season.

Tom McKibbin finished on 14-under after a brilliant final round of 66 which included no dropped shots and five birdies on the back nine and six in total to leave him in a share of 11th place.

Rory McIlroy was two shots further back after a similarly impressive final round of 65. McIlroy enjoyed two eagles on the fourth and 18th holes while also picking up five birdies. He ahad two bogeys on the third and 16th holes.

Shane Lowry’s 71 left him on eight-under, picking up four birdies and one bogey before finishing with a double-bogey on the last.

