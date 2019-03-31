This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I can't defend him anymore' - Gerrard says Morelos will be punished after Old Firm red card

The Rangers manager said he would fine the Colombian striker after being sent off for a fifth time this season.

By Cian Roche Sunday 31 Mar 2019, 3:58 PM
43 minutes ago 4,693 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4569789

RANGERS MANAGER STEVEN Gerrard says he will no longer defend the actions of striker Alfredo Morelos after his first-half red card in today’s Old Firm defeat to Celtic.

The Colombian picked up his fifth red card of the season after he elbowed Bhoys captain Scott Brown. The flashpoint came just four minutes after Odsonne Edouard gave the home side the lead.

Rangers pulled a goal back through Ryan Kent, but James Forrest struck late to hand Celtic a 2-1 win.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the former Liverpool captain insisted disciplinary action will be taken against the 22-year-old.

“I’ll deal with that internally,” he said. “He’ll be punished and the punishment will be financial. The money will go to the supporters who came here today.

I think that’s only right. He let his team-mates down and the club down again. I can’t defend him anymore. I think I’ve gone above and beyond.

“I love him, he’s still a fantastic player. I’ll still protect him, but it gets to a line and he was probably already above that line with me. But I can’t defend it anymore.

I will recommend to the board that he’s fined a week’s wages and I’ll also recommend that that money will go to the fans.

Celtic v Rangers - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership - Celtic Park Rangers' Alfredo Morelos leaves the pitch after being sent off. Source: Andrew Milligan

Morelos is the league’s top goalscorer this season with 17 goals in and four assists for Rangers.

Celtic now open up a 13-point gap at the top of the Scottish Premiership ahead of their Glasgow rivals.

