This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Friday 23 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Alisson improving but 'not that close' to Liverpool comeback

Liverpool are yet to put a time frame on the goalkeeper’s return from a calf issue suffered against Norwich City.

By The42 Team Friday 23 Aug 2019, 4:04 PM
12 minutes ago 200 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4779863
Alisson has been out since the opening weekend of the season.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Alisson has been out since the opening weekend of the season.
Alisson has been out since the opening weekend of the season.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

ALISSON IS WALKING without crutches but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp remains determined not to rush the goalkeeper back into action.

The Brazil international suffered a calf injury during the opening fixture of the Premier League season against Norwich City a fortnight ago.

Deputy keeper Adrian came on as a substitute and started the penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea in the Uefa Super Cup and the 2-1 league victory at Southampton last weekend.

The former West Ham man saved from Tammy Abraham in the Super Cup but committed an error to gift Southampton a goal and put Liverpool’s win under threat.

Alisson has resumed fitness work in the gym, but Klopp appears ready to be patient over his return.

“Not that close,” Klopp said of the 26-year-old on Friday when asked how near he was to playing again.

“I had lunch with him today so at least he can eat! He looks good, good shape, good mood, but it will take time. I don’t know how long exactly.

“[There is] No date really in my mind, or nobody told me a date. We didn’t ask [the medical department]; we want to give him the time he needs.

“At the beginning, he was on crutches, which is normal with the injury he had. They are not there now so he walks normally. He can really train now, [which is] completely different to a week ago.

“I think now it will go quickly but I don’t know how quick.”

Liverpool also remain without Naby Keita, who will miss Saturday’s match against Arsenal due to a muscle strain.

southampton-v-liverpool-premier-league-st-marys-stadium Reds boss Klopp. Source: Steven Paston

The Reds won 5-1 when the Gunners visited Anfield last December but, with the teams level on six points after two games this term, Klopp is braced for a tighter contest.

“I wouldn’t expect [a high-scoring match], to be honest,” he said.

“Both teams are probably offensively orientated, at least. Arsenal will probably change at least two key positions. Probably [Nicolas] Pepe will start, which does not make them weaker, and [Granit] Xhaka.

“It happened a lot to us in the last few months: we analyse a team and then they play completely different against us.

“I am not saying Arsenal will, but it makes life tougher, especially in the early stage of the season.”

He added: “If you look at how they set up, they have good footballers in each position and real speed up front. Wow, real speed.

“That makes it tricky to defend. You have to be brave, play your own football, try to keep possession, be direct.

“There are a lot of things to consider in this game.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie