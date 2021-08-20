Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Friday 20 August 2021
Advertisement

All Blacks cancel upcoming Rugby Championship Tests

The All Blacks have five Tests remaining in the Rugby Championship, one against Australia and two each against South Africa and Argentina.

By AFP Friday 20 Aug 2021, 7:54 AM
1 hour ago 3,298 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5527312
The All Blacks celebrate after defeating Australia in the the second Bledisloe Cup rugby test at Eden Park last weekend.
Image: Jeremy Ward
The All Blacks celebrate after defeating Australia in the the second Bledisloe Cup rugby test at Eden Park last weekend.
The All Blacks celebrate after defeating Australia in the the second Bledisloe Cup rugby test at Eden Park last weekend.
Image: Jeremy Ward

THE ALL BLACKS today withdrew from this year’s Rugby Championship until fixtures have been rescheduled to work around coronavirus restrictions.

New Zealand Rugby said the three-time world champions would remain at home while the tournament’s governing body SANZAAR finalises plans for its remaining matches.

The All Blacks have five Tests remaining in the Rugby Championship, one against Australia and two each against South Africa and Argentina.

“Given the uncertainty, it makes sense to pause and get more clarity on these fixtures,” NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said.

“We remain 100 percent committed to playing in the entire Rugby Championship in 2021 and are working closely with SANZAAR to look at a range of options to reschedule these important matches.”

The first of the scheduled Springboks Tests in Dunedin on 25 September would have been the 100th meeting between the All Blacks and South Africa.

“We share the disappointment of our fans, players and other stakeholders… the sold-out 100th Test between the All Blacks and South Africa was shaping up as a very special occasion,” Robinson said.

In addition, Robinson said the All Blacks would not leave New Zealand for Perth on Sunday to prepare for a Championship Test against the Wallabies on 28 August.

Get exclusive
rugby analysis

Access members-only podcasts, analysis and insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella

Become a Member

Perth is no longer a viable venue for the matches because New Zealand’s coronavirus outbreak means Kiwis need to enter quarantine when arriving in Western Australia state.

Reports in Australia said Queensland state remained an option and New Zealand media said the matches could be moved to Europe.

The global pandemic already forced the matches against Argentina to be moved, while South Africa skipped last year’s tournament due to virus-related concerns over player welfare.

 © – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie