Dublin: 18 °C Friday 17 July, 2020
All-Ireland senior camogie final confirmed for Croke Park in December

Intermediate and Premier Junior deciders will not be played in GAA Headquarters this year.

By Niall Kelly Friday 17 Jul 2020, 12:25 PM
6 minutes ago 28 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5152929
Save the date: Galway will be hoping to defend their All-Ireland crown in Croke Park.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Save the date: Galway will be hoping to defend their All-Ireland crown in Croke Park.
Save the date: Galway will be hoping to defend their All-Ireland crown in Croke Park.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THIS YEAR’S ALL-IRELAND Senior camogie final will take place in Croke Park on Saturday 12 December, the Association announced this morning.

However both the Intermediate and Premier Junior deciders — which have traditionally been played as part of a triple-header on finals day — will not be played in GAA Headquarters this year.

“Due to the demands on the pitch in Croke Park in December this year with various fixtures across all codes due to take place, regrettably it is not possible for the Intermediate and Premier Junior Finals to also take place on this date as in normal years,” the Association confirmed.

“We wish to thank our colleagues in the GAA for their continued support in securing this important date in Croke Park,” it added.

The draw for the rescheduled 2020 senior championship was made last night with defending All-Ireland champions Galway drawn in Group 1 with Cork, Offaly and Wexford. 

Kilkenny, Limerick, Waterford and Westmeath make up Group 2, while Group 3 consists of Clare, Dublin and Tipperary.

