Thursday 16 July, 2020
Reigning champions Galway set for rematch with Cork after All-Ireland group stage draw

2019 champions Galway defeated 2018 winner Cork at the semi-final stage last August.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 16 Jul 2020, 8:41 PM
38 minutes ago 293 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5152620
Galway defeated Cork in last year's semi-final in Limerick
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Galway defeated Cork in last year's semi-final in Limerick
Galway defeated Cork in last year's semi-final in Limerick
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

2019 ALL-IRELAND senior camogie champions Galway will face the Cork team they defeated in last year’s semi-final in the group stages this season.

This evening’s draw for the senior competition saw Galway pitted in Group 1 with Cork, Offaly and Wexford. 

Cork won the O’Duffy Cup in 2018 but were dethroned last August at the semi-final juncture when Galway won out by 0-14 to 1-10 in Limerick. 

Kilkenny, who were defeated in last year’s decider in Croke Park by Galway, will meet Limerick, Waterford and Westmeath in Group 2.

The remaining group sees Tipperary, beaten semi-finalists in last year’s campaign, in line to take on Clare and Dublin.

The structure of the competition will see the winners of Group 1 and 2 proceed directly to the semi-finals in the revised format. Then the quarter-finals will see a further draw take place where the winner of Group 3 and the runners-up of Groups 1, 2 and 3 will play each other.

2020 Camogie Senior Championship

Group 1

  • Cork
  • Galway
  • Offaly
  • Wexford

Group 2

  • Kilkenny
  • Limerick
  • Waterford
  • Westmeath

Group 3

  • Clare
  • Dublin
  • Tipperary

The intermediate draw was also made this evening in Croke Park

Group 1

  • Dublin
  • Galway
  • Kildare
  • Laois

Group 2

  • Cork
  • Kerry
  • Meath

Group 3

  • Derry
  • Down
  • Kilkenny

Group 4

  • Antrim
  • Carlow
  • Tipperary

The structure of this competition will see the winners of each group progress to the Semi-Finals, with the winner of Group 1 playing the winner of Group 2, and the winner of Group 3 playing the winner of Group 4.

Premier Junior Championship

Group 1

  • Clare
  • Offaly
  • Wexford

Group 2

  • Armagh
  • Limerick
  • Roscommon
  • Waterford

The structure of this competition will see both the winners and runners-up in each group progress to the semi-finals.

A full fixtures schedule for the 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Championships will follow in due course with the inter-county season set to begin from 17 October onwards.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

