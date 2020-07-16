Reigning champions Galway set for rematch with Cork after All-Ireland group stage draw

2019 ALL-IRELAND senior camogie champions Galway will face the Cork team they defeated in last year’s semi-final in the group stages this season.
This evening’s draw for the senior competition saw Galway pitted in Group 1 with Cork, Offaly and Wexford.
Cork won the O’Duffy Cup in 2018 but were dethroned last August at the semi-final juncture when Galway won out by 0-14 to 1-10 in Limerick.
Kilkenny, who were defeated in last year’s decider in Croke Park by Galway, will meet Limerick, Waterford and Westmeath in Group 2.
The remaining group sees Tipperary, beaten semi-finalists in last year’s campaign, in line to take on Clare and Dublin.
The structure of the competition will see the winners of Group 1 and 2 proceed directly to the semi-finals in the revised format. Then the quarter-finals will see a further draw take place where the winner of Group 3 and the runners-up of Groups 1, 2 and 3 will play each other.
2020 Camogie Senior Championship
Group 1
- Cork
- Galway
- Offaly
- Wexford
Group 2
- Kilkenny
- Limerick
- Waterford
- Westmeath
Group 3
- Clare
- Dublin
- Tipperary
*******************
The intermediate draw was also made this evening in Croke Park
Group 1
- Dublin
- Galway
- Kildare
- Laois
Group 2
- Cork
- Kerry
- Meath
Group 3
- Derry
- Down
- Kilkenny
Group 4
- Antrim
- Carlow
- Tipperary
The structure of this competition will see the winners of each group progress to the Semi-Finals, with the winner of Group 1 playing the winner of Group 2, and the winner of Group 3 playing the winner of Group 4.
Premier Junior Championship
Group 1
- Clare
- Offaly
- Wexford
Group 2
- Armagh
- Limerick
- Roscommon
- Waterford
The structure of this competition will see both the winners and runners-up in each group progress to the semi-finals.
A full fixtures schedule for the 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Championships will follow in due course with the inter-county season set to begin from 17 October onwards.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS