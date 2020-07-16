Reigning champions Galway set for rematch with Cork after All-Ireland group stage draw

2019 ALL-IRELAND senior camogie champions Galway will face the Cork team they defeated in last year’s semi-final in the group stages this season.

This evening’s draw for the senior competition saw Galway pitted in Group 1 with Cork, Offaly and Wexford.

Cork won the O’Duffy Cup in 2018 but were dethroned last August at the semi-final juncture when Galway won out by 0-14 to 1-10 in Limerick.

Kilkenny, who were defeated in last year’s decider in Croke Park by Galway, will meet Limerick, Waterford and Westmeath in Group 2.

The remaining group sees Tipperary, beaten semi-finalists in last year’s campaign, in line to take on Clare and Dublin.

The structure of the competition will see the winners of Group 1 and 2 proceed directly to the semi-finals in the revised format. Then the quarter-finals will see a further draw take place where the winner of Group 3 and the runners-up of Groups 1, 2 and 3 will play each other.

2020 Camogie Senior Championship

Group 1

Cork

Galway

Offaly

Wexford

Group 2

Kilkenny

Limerick

Waterford

Westmeath

Group 3

Clare

Dublin

Tipperary

The intermediate draw was also made this evening in Croke Park

Group 1

Dublin

Galway

Kildare

Laois

Group 2

Cork

Kerry

Meath

Group 3

Derry

Down

Kilkenny

Group 4

Antrim

Carlow

Tipperary

The structure of this competition will see the winners of each group progress to the Semi-Finals, with the winner of Group 1 playing the winner of Group 2, and the winner of Group 3 playing the winner of Group 4.

Premier Junior Championship

Group 1

Clare

Offaly

Wexford

Group 2

Armagh

Limerick

Roscommon

Waterford

The structure of this competition will see both the winners and runners-up in each group progress to the semi-finals.

A full fixtures schedule for the 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Championships will follow in due course with the inter-county season set to begin from 17 October onwards.

