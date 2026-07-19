IT’S THE BIGGEST day in the hurling calendar as Limerick and Galway take centre stage for the All-Ireland final.
It’s a repeat of the 2018 decider where Limerick dethroned Galway and kickstarted an era of dominance in the sport. After ending that 45-year wait for the Liam MacCarthy, John Kiely’s side went on to complete an incredible four-in-a-row between 2020 and 2023.
And now they will meet Micheál Donoghue’s charges once again for the biggest prize in hurling.
Galway caused something of an upset in their comfortable semi-final win over Cork while Clare pushed the Munster champions Limerick all the way to the wire in the other final-four tie.
Advertisement
So, as we prepare for another All-Ireland final between familiar foes, we want to know who you think will be climbing the steps of the Hogan Stand this year?
Who will win the All-Ireland Hurling Final?
Poll Results:
Galway (1)
Limerick (1)
Related Reads
'I was very proud of the Limerick supporters that day' - the fascinating life of Éamonn Cregan
Sliding Doors moment from 2018 final changed the face of hurling
Shefflin takes seat of power in Kilkenny. So, what next?
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Poll: Who will win the 2026 All-Ireland hurling final?
IT’S THE BIGGEST day in the hurling calendar as Limerick and Galway take centre stage for the All-Ireland final.
It’s a repeat of the 2018 decider where Limerick dethroned Galway and kickstarted an era of dominance in the sport. After ending that 45-year wait for the Liam MacCarthy, John Kiely’s side went on to complete an incredible four-in-a-row between 2020 and 2023.
And now they will meet Micheál Donoghue’s charges once again for the biggest prize in hurling.
Galway caused something of an upset in their comfortable semi-final win over Cork while Clare pushed the Munster champions Limerick all the way to the wire in the other final-four tie.
So, as we prepare for another All-Ireland final between familiar foes, we want to know who you think will be climbing the steps of the Hogan Stand this year?
Who will win the All-Ireland Hurling Final?
Poll Results:
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
All-Ireland Hurling final Call it GAA Galway GAA Hurling Limerick GAA