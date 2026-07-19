Poll: Who will win the 2026 All-Ireland hurling final?

IT’S THE BIGGEST day in the hurling calendar as Limerick and Galway take centre stage for the All-Ireland final.

It’s a repeat of the 2018 decider where Limerick dethroned Galway and kickstarted an era of dominance in the sport. After ending that 45-year wait for the Liam MacCarthy, John Kiely’s side went on to complete an incredible four-in-a-row between 2020 and 2023.

And now they will meet Micheál Donoghue’s charges once again for the biggest prize in hurling.

Galway caused something of an upset in their comfortable semi-final win over Cork while Clare pushed the Munster champions Limerick all the way to the wire in the other final-four tie.

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So, as we prepare for another All-Ireland final between familiar foes, we want to know who you think will be climbing the steps of the Hogan Stand this year?

Who will win the All-Ireland Hurling Final?

