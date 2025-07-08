Galway's Liam Gordon to referee All-Ireland senior hurling final

GALWAY’S LIAM GORDON will referee the 2025 All-Ireland senior hurling championship final between Cork and Tipperary.

Killimor clubman Gordon is set for his first senior final at Croke Park on 20 July, having refereed the 2019 U20 final between the counties, the 2020 Joe McDonagh Cup final, the 2024 Munster hurling final and 2025 All-Ireland senior club final.

Gordon was the man in the middle for Clare-Cork and Limerick-Cork in this year’s Munster championship and Antrim-Dublin in the Leinster championship, as well as Dublin’s shock All-Ireland quarter-final win over Limerick.

He refereed Wexford-Kilkenny, Tipperary-Cork and Clare-Cork in the Allianz Hurling League.

Gordon’s first Liam MacCarthy game was in 2020, with the All-Ireland final his 18th.

His umpires on the day will be Killimor clubmates Damien Gibbons, Alan McClearn, John Larkin and Ollie Reilly.

Dublin’s Seán Stack and Waterford’s Thomas Walsh will be his line umpires, with Stack the standby referee. Colm McDonald (Antrim) and Dickie Murphy (Wexford) have been confirmed as the sideline official and Hawk-Eye official respectively.

