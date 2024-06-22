Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Places in the All-Ireland semi-finals are up for grabs this weekend.
Poll

Who do you think will win the All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals?

The two games are down for decision today.
8.01am, 22 Jun 2024
196

IT’S ALL-IRELAND quarter-finals weekend in the hurling championship.

Kilkenny and Limerick, the provincial champions, have already booked their place in the semi-finals and the winners of this weekend’s slate of games will join them in the final four.

It’s a Thurles double-header later today as Dublin face Cork at 1.15pm before Clare and Wexford collide later in the afternoon at 3.15pm.

Both Dublin and Clare will be hoping to recover from their disappointments in their Leinster and Munster finals respectively, while Cork and Wexford emerged as third-place finishers from the provinces. Both games are live on RTÉ 2.

Before the games get underway, we want to know your predictions and who you think will be going through to take on Kilkenny and Limerick. 

Cast your vote below


Poll Results:

Cork and Clare (89)
Cork and Wexford (22)
Dublin and Clare (6)
Dublin and Wexford (2)

Author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags