Poll: Who will win this weekend's All-Ireland hurling semi-finals?

SEMI-FINAL WEEKEND IS upon us in the All-Ireland senior hurling championship.

Limerick, who are chasing an historic fifth title in-a-row, face Cork, while Kilkenny and Clare also go head-to-head. Croke Park hosts both fixtures, with live coverage on RTÉ and BBC.

Kilkenny and Clare are up first on Saturday afternoon [throw-in 3pm].

The Cats completed their Leinster Drive for Five last month, and they’ll be hoping to make it third time lucky in the All-Ireland series. They’ve come up short in the last two finals, and last reigned supreme in 2015.

Clare, meanwhile, haven’t lifted the Liam McCarthy Cup since 2013. Brian Lohan’s side were beaten by Limerick once again in the Munster final, but bounced back with a 12-point win over Wexford. Can they break their recent semi-final hoodoo? It’d be a case of third time’s a charm here too after back-to-back defeats to Kilkenny in the last four.

Limerick and Cork do battle on Sunday evening [throw-in 4pm].

All eyes will be on John Kiely’s champions. They’ve already etched their name into history this year with a six-in-a-row in the Munster championship. The Treaty have been in 14 finals under Kiely, and won all 14.

Will the good times continue to roll, or can Cork stop them? The Rebels have already beaten them this year — by two points in Munster at Páirc Uí Chaoimh — but can they repeat the trick? Pat Ryan’s side finished third in the provincial series, and have since overcome Offaly and Dublin. Well beaten by the Treaty in the 2021 All-Ireland final, they will be hell-bent on returning to the biggest stage in hurling.

Who will win this weekend’s All-Ireland hurling semi-finals?

