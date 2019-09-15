This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 15 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All-Ireland ladies final attracts record crowd of 56,114 to Croke Park

Fans turned out in their droves in spite of the ceaseless rain in Dublin.

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 15 Sep 2019, 5:15 PM
34 minutes ago 3,170 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4810700
The record attendance is displayed at Croke Park.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
The record attendance is displayed at Croke Park.
The record attendance is displayed at Croke Park.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

THIS YEAR’S ALL-IRELAND Ladies’ football finals have once again attracted a record crowd to Croke Park, with 56,114 people clicking through the turnstiles. 

It’s a considerable increase on last year’s gate of 50,141, and is made all the more impressive by the fact it was achieved amid ceaseless rain and at the end of a week dominated by build-up to the replay of the All-Ireland senior men’s final between Dublin and Kerry. 

The record crowd was announced at half-time of the senior final by RTÉ’s Marty Morrissey. 

Dublin and Galway faced each other in the senior final, while Tipperary won the intermediate title with a five-point win over Meath.

Earlier, Louth sealed the Junior title with a 3-13 to 2-6 win over Fermanagh. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie