All-Ireland ladies final attracts record crowd of 56,114 to Croke Park

THIS YEAR’S ALL-IRELAND Ladies’ football finals have once again attracted a record crowd to Croke Park, with 56,114 people clicking through the turnstiles.

It’s a considerable increase on last year’s gate of 50,141, and is made all the more impressive by the fact it was achieved amid ceaseless rain and at the end of a week dominated by build-up to the replay of the All-Ireland senior men’s final between Dublin and Kerry.

The record crowd was announced at half-time of the senior final by RTÉ’s Marty Morrissey.

Dublin and Galway faced each other in the senior final, while Tipperary won the intermediate title with a five-point win over Meath.

Earlier, Louth sealed the Junior title with a 3-13 to 2-6 win over Fermanagh.