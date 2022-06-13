Details confirmed for All-Ireland football quarter-finals and semi-finals

DERRY AND CLARE will play their All-Ireland SFC quarter-final in a doubleheader with Dublin-Cork at Croke Park on Saturday 25 June, the GAA have confirmed. Both fixtures will be shown live exclusively on Sky Sports, with Derry-Clare throwing in at 3:45pm and Dublin-Cork at 6pm.

The following day, Sunday 26 June, will see another doubleheader at GAA HQ: Galway will face Armagh at 1:45pm before Kerry square off with Mayo at 4pm. Both Sunday quarter-finals will be broadcast live on RTÉ.

The GAA have also confirmed the schedule for the consequent semi-finals at Croker. The winners of Galway-Armagh will face the winners of Derry-Clare on Saturday 9 July, with throw-in at 5:30pm. Preceding the Saturday semi-final will be the Tailteann Cup decider between the winners of Cavan-Sligo and Westmeath-Offaly.

On Sunday 10 July, the winners of Dublin-Cork will face the winners of Kerry-Mayo in the second All-Ireland semi-final at 3:30pm. The curtain will be raised at 1pm with the All-Ireland Junior final between Warwickshire/New York and London/Kilkenny.

Each All-Ireland semi-final will be broadcast live on both RTÉ and Sky Sports, while the Tailteann Cup final will be shown live only on RTÉ. There are currently no broadcast details confirmed for the All-Ireland Junior final.