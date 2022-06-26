Who will win today's All-Ireland football quarter-finals?

Both games are live on RTÉ.

Both games are live on RTÉ.

Armagh v Galway, 1.45pm, live on RTÉ 2

Kerry v Mayo, 4pm, live on RTÉ 2

**********

Advertisement

TWO ALL-IRELAND SEMI-FINALISTS confirmed, two more to follow today.

Another big Croke Park double-header lies ahead, with the mouth-watering meeting of Armagh and Galway kicking us off.

Kieran McGeeney’s Orchard county have serious momentum behind them after qualifier wins over the usurped All-Ireland champions Tyrone and Donegal, but they face a stiff challenge from Connacht kingpins Galway next.

It’s a novel pairing, and it’s hard to call which way it will swing. But this is a massive opportunity for both counties.

Another standout tie follows as Kerry and Mayo gear up to do battle.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

No strangers to the business end of the competition at this stage — or each other — the winners of this heavyweight clash will go up against Dublin in the semi-final.

Who will win today’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals?

