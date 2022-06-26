Who will win today's All-Ireland football quarter-finals?

Armagh v Galway, 1.45pm, live on RTÉ 2
Kerry v Mayo, 4pm, live on RTÉ 2
TWO ALL-IRELAND SEMI-FINALISTS confirmed, two more to follow today.
Another big Croke Park double-header lies ahead, with the mouth-watering meeting of Armagh and Galway kicking us off.
Kieran McGeeney’s Orchard county have serious momentum behind them after qualifier wins over the usurped All-Ireland champions Tyrone and Donegal, but they face a stiff challenge from Connacht kingpins Galway next.
It’s a novel pairing, and it’s hard to call which way it will swing. But this is a massive opportunity for both counties.
Another standout tie follows as Kerry and Mayo gear up to do battle.
No strangers to the business end of the competition at this stage — or each other — the winners of this heavyweight clash will go up against Dublin in the semi-final.
