Kilkenny's title defence and Galway's long wait after league win - Camogie championship begins

THE ALL-IRELAND senior camogie championship begins this weekend, as champions Kilkenny prepare to put their O’Duffy Cup title on the line.

Bryan Keane / INPHO The 2022 All-Ireland champions Kilkenny. Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

The 12 competing teams have been separated into three groups, with each team playing three games each. Two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages, with two of the three group winners advancing directly to the semi-finals, with one team joining the other three second placed teams in the quarter-finals.

The identity of those straight to semi-final will be determined by a draw involving the three group winners.

There are four games across Groups 1 and 3 coming up this weekend to open the proceedings, and with that in mind, let’s look at some of the key questions surrounding this year’s championship.

1. All-Ireland champions to come from one of the top three?

Since 2013, the senior camogie championship has been dominated by Cork, Kilkenny and Galway. Cork lead the way with four All-Ireland titles in that period followed by three apiece for Kilkenny and Galway.

The Tribeswomen come into this championship as Division 1 champions which would put them as frontrunners for the O’Duffy Cup, but Cathal Murray’s side haven’t contested the final since 2021.

Kilkenny are the reigning champions after another epic with their rivals Cork. A 58th minute goal from the stick of substitute Sophie O’Dwyer proved the difference that day while the experienced Ashling Thompson was denied a late equaliser. They also approach the All-Ireland stage of the championship as Leinster champions, but were pressed to the line by Dublin, winning by just four points.

All evidence to date would suggest that the O’Duffy Cup will spend the winter in one of the big three teams.

2. How will Galway cope with long wait?

Unlike the other two counties, Galway didn’t have a provincial competition to bridge the gap between the league and the All-Ireland phase. That means they haven’t had a competitive game since their Division 1 final against Cork on 16 April which comes to an almost seven-week wait.

An impressive factor of Galway’s league triumph is that they managed it without a cohort of experienced campaigners including Sarah Dervan, Niamh Kilkenny, Siobhán McGrath, Orlaith McGrath, and Sarah Healy. Additionally, their absence allowed other talents to come through, and Sabina Rabbitte stepped into the void to grab 1-1 from play in the league final.

Another boost for Galway is the introduction of Mayo football legend Cora Staunton as a performance coach.

They will certainly get a chance to shake the cobwebs off when they welcome Cork to Athenry in Group 1 this weekend.

James Crombie / INPHO Tipperary celebrate after their Munster triumph. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

3. Can Tipperary capitalise after long wait for Munster success?

A team who would see themselves as just outside that top-three group, Tipperary made a strong start towards making that breakthrough with provincial success earlier this month.

They defeated Clare in the final by 1-26 to 1-9 to capture their first Munster senior crown in 13 years. They will have to wait until 10 June to get their All-Ireland series underway when they host Dublin in their Group 2 opener with their sights set on reaching the knockout stages.

The Premier County missed out on a place in the quarter-finals last year and will be intent on correcting that this year, and ultimately fighting for position with the big three heavyweights.

4. What reaction will Cork produce after losing Munster semi-final?

A Munster final that didn’t feature Cork is an unusual occurrence, particularly since they bowed out at the quarter-final stage to Waterford. It was a milestone result for the Déise, beating Cork for the first time since they were promoted to the senior grade eight years ago.

Dual-player commitments affected both sides for that game. Hannah Looney and Libby Coppinger opted to play with the Cork camogs, while Aoife Healy and Orlaith Cahalane travelled with the footballers who were playing Tipperary that day.

After also losing the league final against Galway, Matthew Twomey’s side will aim to break that cycle against the same opposition in their championship bow.

Ken Sutton / INPHO Waterford's Niamh Rockett. Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

5. Who can break into the top three?

Tipperary and Waterford have emerged as the two sides who are closest to knocking down that wall, and their recent results in Munster strengthens their position on that front.

Waterford reached the All-Ireland semi-final last year where they were just five points short against Cork, and they flipped the result in their Munster encounter this year. Veteran Waterford star Beth Carton helped herself to 10 points in that game, and Niamh Rockett chipped in with a goal.

While Tipperary failed to hit the knockout stages last year, but they did give eventual champions Galway a stern test in the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final. They will be eager to get back there this year.

Limerick and Dublin would consider themselves to be close to the top three as well, as they both emerged from their groups last year, losing out to Waterford and Kilkenny respectively in the quarter-final.

All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship

Group 1 – 3 June

Galway v Cork – Athenry, Throw-in 5pm

Down v Clare - Kenny Park Athenry, Throw-in 3pm

Group 2 – Bye

Group 3 – 3 June

Antrim v Limerick - Dunloy, Throw-in, 3pm

Offaly v Waterford - Banagher, Throw-in 5pm

