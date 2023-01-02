Poll: Who do you think will win the All-Ireland senior football title in 2023?

KERRY ENDED THEIR eight-year wait to lift the Sam Maguire last July, crowned All-Ireland senior football champions.

Now they set out in 2023 to defend that title, aiming to complete back-to-back wins for the first time since 2007.

Who are the leading challengers to halt Jack O’Connor’s side? Dublin ran them to a point in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final and stitched together six titles on the bounce between 2015 and 2020.

What about the big two in Connacht? Galway were the side defeated by Kerry at that final hurdle last year, while Mayo have been serial challengers in All-Ireland deciders.

Then there is the reigning Ulster champions Derry and the Tyrone team that were top of the pile in 2021.

But who do you think will prevail in this year’s All-Ireland senior football championship? Let us know.

