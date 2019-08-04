Here are the fixture details for next weekend's All-Ireland football semi-finals

DUBLIN’S SUCCESS OVER Tyrone this afternoon at Healy Park confirmed the line-up for the 2019 All-Ireland senior football semi-finals with Jim Gavin’s side taking on Mayo next Saturday while Mickey Harte’s team will meet Kerry on Sunday.

All-Ireland champions Dublin enter the last four stage after finishing top of Group 2 of the Super 8s and will take on Mayo, winners over Donegal last night to nail down second spot in Group 1.

That game will take place at Croke Park next Saturday evening at 5pm with Cork’s Conor Lane taking charge. The curtain-raiser will feature the minor semi-final between Cork and Mayo.

The following day will see Kerry, triumphant against Meath yesterday evening in Navan, take on Tyrone at 3.30pm at the same venue with Laois referee Maurice Deegan to officiate. That game will be preceded by the minor tie involving Kerry and Galway.

Saturday will be the latest major championship showdown between Dublin and Mayo after their ties in the 2015 All-Ireland semi-final along with the finals of 2016 and 2017. Kerry last took on Tyrone in the championship four years ago when the Kingdom prevailed in that last four meeting.

Kerry and Mayo are back at the All-Ireland semi-final stage after bowing out in the Super 8s and qualifiers respectively last year. It will be Kerry’s seventh semi-final in nine seasons with Mayo having contested eight semi-finals in the same time frame.

This is Dublin’s tenth straight season qualifying for the semi-finals while Tyrone have reached the last four for the third campaign in a row.

Saturday 10 August

All-Ireland SFC semi-final

Dublin v Mayo, Croke Park, 5pm, (Live RTÉ/Sky Sports).

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork)

All-Ireland MFC semi-final

Cork v Mayo, Croke Park, 3pm, (Live TG4).

Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh)

Sunday 11 August

All-Ireland SFC semi-final

Kerry v Tyrone, Croke Park, 3.30pm, (Live RTÉ/Sky Sports).

Referee: Maurice Deegan (Laois)

All-Ireland MFC semi-final

Kerry v Galway, Croke Park, 1.30pm, (Live TG4).

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan)