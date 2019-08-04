This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Sunday 4 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here are the fixture details for next weekend's All-Ireland football semi-finals

Croke Park hosts the games as Dublin face Mayo and Kerry will take on Tyrone.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 4 Aug 2019, 7:04 PM
10 minutes ago 717 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4752765
Kerry, Mayo, Dublin and Tyrone are all in action next weekend.
Image: INPHO
Kerry, Mayo, Dublin and Tyrone are all in action next weekend.
Kerry, Mayo, Dublin and Tyrone are all in action next weekend.
Image: INPHO

DUBLIN’S SUCCESS OVER Tyrone this afternoon at Healy Park confirmed the line-up for the 2019 All-Ireland senior football semi-finals with Jim Gavin’s side taking on Mayo next Saturday while Mickey Harte’s team will meet Kerry on Sunday.

All-Ireland champions Dublin enter the last four stage after finishing top of Group 2 of the Super 8s and will take on Mayo, winners over Donegal last night to nail down second spot in Group 1.

That game will take place at Croke Park next Saturday evening at 5pm with Cork’s Conor Lane taking charge. The curtain-raiser will feature the minor semi-final between Cork and Mayo. 

The following day will see Kerry, triumphant against Meath yesterday evening in Navan, take on Tyrone at 3.30pm at the same venue with Laois referee Maurice Deegan to officiate. That game will be preceded by the minor tie involving Kerry and Galway.

Saturday will be the latest major championship showdown between Dublin and Mayo after their ties in the 2015 All-Ireland semi-final along with the finals of 2016 and 2017. Kerry last took on Tyrone in the championship four years ago when the Kingdom prevailed in that last four meeting.

Kerry and Mayo are back at the All-Ireland semi-final stage after bowing out in the Super 8s and qualifiers respectively last year. It will be Kerry’s seventh semi-final in nine seasons with Mayo having contested eight semi-finals in the same time frame.

This is Dublin’s tenth straight season qualifying for the semi-finals while Tyrone have reached the last four for the third campaign in a row.

Saturday 10 August

All-Ireland SFC semi-final
Dublin v Mayo, Croke Park, 5pm, (Live RTÉ/Sky Sports).
Referee: Conor Lane (Cork)

All-Ireland MFC semi-final
Cork v Mayo, Croke Park, 3pm, (Live TG4).
Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh)

Sunday 11 August

All-Ireland SFC semi-final
Kerry v Tyrone, Croke Park, 3.30pm, (Live RTÉ/Sky Sports).
Referee: Maurice Deegan (Laois)

All-Ireland MFC semi-final
Kerry v Galway, Croke Park, 1.30pm, (Live TG4).
Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie