Saturday 16 April 2022
Poll: Who do you think will be crowned All-Ireland senior football champions?

Let us know who you think will take home the Sam Maguire.

By The42 Team Saturday 16 Apr 2022, 7:15 AM
19 minutes ago 332 Views 2 Comments
Who'll be lifting the big prize in July?
Who'll be lifting the big prize in July?
THE CHAMPIONSHIP IS here and the race for the Sam Maguire looks as open as it has done for years. 

Reigning champions Tyrone are bidding to retain the All-Ireland for the first time in their history, on the back of their fourth success last September. 

Kerry look primed to end an eight-year famine following their latest league triumph.

Painful exits over the last three years raised question marks over Kerry’s ability to produce the goods on the big day, yet Jack O’Connor has brought some familiar steel to the side this year.

Despite their relegation to Division 2, a fully firing Dublin can’t be written off and they won’t be short in the motivation department. 

As ever Mayo will be right in the hunt and arrive off the back of two successive trips to the final.

Of the rest, perhaps Donegal, Monaghan, Armagh or Galway could make an unlikely run to the title? 

Who do you think will be victorious?


Poll Results:

Kerry (136)
Mayo (32)
Other (23)
Dublin (22)
Tyrone (12)





The42 Team

