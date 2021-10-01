Inter-county footballers show overwhelming support for league-based championship

The teams parade before the All-Ireland final.

THE MAJORITY OF inter-county footballers are in favour of the league-based championship structure ahead of Special Congress later this month.

After intensive consultation with the Gaelic Players Association on the three proposed structures, it is being reported that there has been overwhelming support for Proposal B from the playing body.

That option would see a provincial round-robin spring league take place followed by a National League-based championship in the summer.

The alternatives are creating four eight-team provincial conferences or sticking with the status quo. It’s understood the players do not see the status quo an option.

The GPA have canvassed all inter-county football squads over the past 48 hours and asked them to lobby to their county boards their preferred option.

Early indications are that squads prefer the most radical of the three proposals as it provides the best opportunity for the development of teams and players.

The GPA are expected to make their views known publicly next week after a meeting of its National Executive Committee.

Croke Park will host Special Congress on 23 October.

