Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Saturday 9 July 2022
Advertisement

Who will advance to the 2022 All-Ireland senior football final?

It’s Derry v Galway and Dublin v Kerry in this weekend’s semi-finals.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 9 Jul 2022, 7:45 AM
20 minutes ago 427 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5811451
HQ: Croke Park hosts the semi-final showdowns today and tomorrow.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
HQ: Croke Park hosts the semi-final showdowns today and tomorrow.
HQ: Croke Park hosts the semi-final showdowns today and tomorrow.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

All-Ireland senior football championship semi-finals

  • Derry v Galway, Saturday, 5.30pm, Croke Park — live on RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports Arena
  • Dublin v Kerry, Sunday, 3.30pm, Croke Park — live on RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports Arena 

********************

THE 2022 ALL-IRELAND senior hurling championship finalists are set in stone, the football pairing to follow this weekend.

The race for Sam Maguire will be whittled down to two by tomorrow night, as Croke Park hosts the highly-anticipated semi-final showdowns.

Derry and Galway face off first this evening, this novel clash getting underway after the inaugural Tailteann Cup final. Then it’s the more familiar pairing of Dublin and Kerry tomorrow, the heavyweights renewing their rivalry on the biggest stage.

The Dubs have won eight All-Ireland senior titles since 2011, Kerry were last champions in 2014 and last featured in the final in 2019. Galway’s most recent decider appearance was 2001 and Derry’s 1993. Both triumphed on those occasions.

But the big question is who will this weekend?

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Who will advance to the 2022 All-Ireland senior football final?


Poll Results:

Galway and Kerry (89)
Derry and Kerry (67)
Galway and Dublin (54)
Derry and Dublin (50)




BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie