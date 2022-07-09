All-Ireland senior football championship semi-finals

Derry v Galway, Saturday, 5.30pm, Croke Park — live on RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports Arena

Dublin v Kerry, Sunday, 3.30pm, Croke Park — live on RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports Arena

********************

THE 2022 ALL-IRELAND senior hurling championship finalists are set in stone, the football pairing to follow this weekend.

Advertisement

The race for Sam Maguire will be whittled down to two by tomorrow night, as Croke Park hosts the highly-anticipated semi-final showdowns.

Derry and Galway face off first this evening, this novel clash getting underway after the inaugural Tailteann Cup final. Then it’s the more familiar pairing of Dublin and Kerry tomorrow, the heavyweights renewing their rivalry on the biggest stage.

The Dubs have won eight All-Ireland senior titles since 2011, Kerry were last champions in 2014 and last featured in the final in 2019. Galway’s most recent decider appearance was 2001 and Derry’s 1993. Both triumphed on those occasions.

But the big question is who will this weekend?

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

Who will advance to the 2022 All-Ireland senior football final?

