Dublin: 10°C Friday 25 June 2021
Who do you think will be crowned 2021 All-Ireland SHC champions?

Limerick are defending champions.

By Emma Duffy Friday 25 Jun 2021, 7:50 AM
12 minutes ago 313 Views 1 Comment
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

WITH DUBLIN COMING out on top of our football predictions poll yesterday, attention switches to the 2021 All-Ireland senior hurling championship this morning.

We’ve had a bigger spread of champions over the past few years when it comes to small ball, with five different counties getting their hands on the Liam MacCarthy Cup since 2010:

  • Limerick (2020 and 2018)
  • Tipperary (2019, 2016 and 2010)
  • Galway (2017)
  • Kilkenny (2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015)
  • Clare (2013)

Most people feel the Limerick juggernaut will roll on in 2021, with John Kiely’s Treaty county the outstanding team over the past couple of seasons. 

But Galway showed real potential in the league, and condemned them to their first defeat in almost two years. Likewise, Tipperary and Waterford have been there or thereabouts, and Brian Cody’s Kilkenny are always in the mix.

Then, there’s what most would call the chasing pack.

We’ve narrowed the list down for poll purposes, but do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below. 

Who do you think will be crowned 2021 All-Ireland SHC champions?


Poll Results:

Galway (61)
Limerick (55)
Tipperary (23)
Cork (11)
Waterford (10)
Clare (10)
Kilkenny (9)
Other (7)
Dublin (5)









About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Read next:

