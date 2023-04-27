Pearse Stadium and Parnell Park to host All-Ireland U20 football semi-finals

THE FIXTURE DETAILS for the All-Ireland U20 football semi-finals have been confirmed.
On Saturday, 6 May, Kerry and Sligo will meet in Pearse Stadium, Salthill, while Down and Kildare go head-to-head in Dublin’s Parnell Park.
Winners will be confirmed on the day, with the final currently scheduled for Saturday, 13 May.
Meanwhile, the All-Ireland U20B hurling championship final between Derry and Roscommon will also be held on 6 May at Croke Park.
It will be part of a double-header with the Leinster senior hurling championship clash of Dublin and Wexford.
Saturday 6 May
EirGrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship semi-finals
- Sligo v Kerry, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 4.45pm
- Down v Kildare, Parnell Park, Dublin, 7pm
(Both extra time and winner on the day)
GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20B Championship – Richie McElligott Cup Final
- Derry v Roscommon, Croke Park, 2.45pm
(Extra time and winner on the day).