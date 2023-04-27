Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Inpho Sport. Kerry, Sligo, Down and Kildare were all recently crowned provincial champions.
# Fixture Details
Pearse Stadium and Parnell Park to host All-Ireland U20 football semi-finals
Kerry, Sligo, Down and Kildare will all be in action on Saturday, 6 May.
258
0
14 minutes ago

THE FIXTURE DETAILS for the All-Ireland U20 football semi-finals have been confirmed.

On Saturday, 6 May, Kerry and Sligo will meet in Pearse Stadium, Salthill, while Down and Kildare go head-to-head in Dublin’s Parnell Park.

Winners will be confirmed on the day, with the final currently scheduled for Saturday, 13 May.

Meanwhile, the All-Ireland U20B hurling championship final between Derry and Roscommon will also be held on 6 May at Croke Park.

It will be part of a double-header with the Leinster senior hurling championship clash of Dublin and Wexford.

Saturday 6 May

EirGrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship semi-finals

  • Sligo v Kerry, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 4.45pm
  • Down v Kildare, Parnell Park, Dublin, 7pm

(Both extra time and winner on the day)

GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20B Championship – Richie McElligott Cup Final

  • Derry v Roscommon, Croke Park, 2.45pm

(Extra time and winner on the day).

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     