Pearse Stadium and Parnell Park to host All-Ireland U20 football semi-finals

THE FIXTURE DETAILS for the All-Ireland U20 football semi-finals have been confirmed.

On Saturday, 6 May, Kerry and Sligo will meet in Pearse Stadium, Salthill, while Down and Kildare go head-to-head in Dublin’s Parnell Park.

Winners will be confirmed on the day, with the final currently scheduled for Saturday, 13 May.

Meanwhile, the All-Ireland U20B hurling championship final between Derry and Roscommon will also be held on 6 May at Croke Park.

It will be part of a double-header with the Leinster senior hurling championship clash of Dublin and Wexford.

Saturday 6 May

EirGrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship semi-finals

Sligo v Kerry, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 4.45pm

Down v Kildare, Parnell Park, Dublin, 7pm

(Both extra time and winner on the day)

GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20B Championship – Richie McElligott Cup Final

Derry v Roscommon, Croke Park, 2.45pm

(Extra time and winner on the day).