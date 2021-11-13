Two top stars go head-to-head, and a Battle Royale in store — the 2021 All-Star awards

ON THE DAY the 2021 TG4 ladies football All-Star award nominations were revealed, Cora Staunton tweeted what a lot of people were thinking.

“How are Vikki Wall and Aimee Mackin vying for the same position,” the Mayo great asked. “IMO [in my opinion] 2 of the best forwards in the game at the moment.

“Shame to see one of them will lose out on an All-Star. Vikki Wall doesn’t play 13, has been half forward/midfielder all year. Numbers on back of jerseys count for nothing.”

Meath powerhouse Wall, named Player of the Match in their historic All-Ireland senior final victory, and Armagh ace Mackin, the senior championship’s top-scorer, are both in the running for the right corner forward position, along with Cork star Sadhbh O’Leary.

Unlucky for some, but not for one as the battle for the number 13 jersey will go right down to the wire. Only one can emerge triumphant, and be named in the 2021 All-Star team which will be announced on tonight at a gala event in Dublin’s Bonnington Hotel.

Despite the fact that rising star O’Leary was a standout performer for Cork in the Division 1 league, and scorer of 2-4 in championship fare, it’s fairly inevitable that this will be a head-to-head between Wall and Mackin, the 2020 Intermediate and Senior Players of the Year.

That Wall has been nominated for the 2021 Senior Players’ Player of the Year award perhaps offers an insight into which way the hotly-contested All-Star will swing, but as we all well know, anything could happen on the night.

Nominated for the top gong alongside team-mates Emma Duggan and Emma Troy, Wall epitomises Meath’s remarkable rise and fairytale story from no-hopers to All-Ireland champions in their first year back in the senior ranks.

At her devastating best throughout 2021 from league to championship, the Dunboyne ace accounted for 1-6 in the latter before delivering a Player of the Match display in the final against five in-a-row chasing Dublin. She set the tone in Croke Park that day; claiming the throw-up, surging 40 metres with a trademark run right through the heart of the Sky Blues defence, and winning a free. Pace, power, pressure; hers really was one of the great All-Ireland final performances.

Vikki Wall and Aimee Mackin. Source: Inpho.

And Mackin, who enjoyed a clean sweep of awards last year in senior POTY, Goal of the Year and her third All-Star, was her usual incredible self and a class apart for Armagh.

She finished as the top-flight’s top-scorer; registering a staggering 4-28 up to the Orchard county’s quarter-final exit at the hands of the Royals.

As Staunton pointed out, the fact that this is a contest is quite conflicting. They’re both there on merit after stunning individual seasons — though, playing different roles. While both wore the 13 jersey for much of the summer, just Mackin stayed true to the number as she was deployed as an inside forward. Wall operated much further out the field, playing a link role in Meath’s ultra-organised defensive, and then counter-attacking, system.

Whether the coveted award heads for the banks of the Boyne, Camlough, or Leeside, it will be hard-earned and well-deserved.

As aforementioned, the Senior Players’ Player of the Year prize is a Battle Royale: Dunboyne team-mates Wall and Duggan shortlisted alongside Troy, who was outstanding for Meath all year. The Boardsmill corner back wasn’t just rock solid in defence, she was a huge attacking threat; best seen in her 0-2 tally in the All-Ireland final, and goals earlier in the championship in several Player of the Match-winning performances.

Wall’s Twin Tower, Duggan, was sheer class before the posts all season; her audacious lobbed goal a killer blow in the Croke Park decider — just days after receiving her Leaving Cert results — while she always excelled as Meath’s dead-ball specialist.

‘It’s going to be a very special night’ - @meathladiesMLGF manager Eamonn Murray looking forward to the TG4 All Stars this weekend. I'll be posting more from Eamonn on one of the sports stories of the year.. @LadiesFootball @SportTG4 @RonOCois @lidl_ireland pic.twitter.com/dgdVoc3fYG — Jerome Quinn (@JeromeQuinn) November 9, 2021

And then there’s Wall. Should she take the top gong, it would be an impressive back-to-back achievement, adding to her 2020 Intermediate honour.

As well as winning their first-ever TG4 edition of the Senior POTY award, Eamonn Murray’s side are expected to take the lions’ share of All-Stars; goalkeeper Monica McGuirk, Aoibhín Cleary, Máire O’Shaughnessy, Stacey Grimes and Niamh O’Sullivan all in with big shouts.

In all, they have 14 players nominated, with the rest of the breakdown as follows: Dublin 9 | Cork 7 | Mayo 6 | Donegal 3 | Armagh 2 | Galway 2 | Kerry 1 | Waterford 1.

Hannah Tyrrell is the standout Dublin candidate after her phenomenal return to the inter-county scene amidst her retirement from international rugby. Her hefty scoring tallies alone will have her firmly in the running for a first All-Star; her performances key for the Sky Blues all year. Orlagh Nolan, in her debut season, was another to really impress for the Dubs.

Cork and Mayo are likely to be represented in the team too, with plenty of noise and backing in Donegal for standout star Geradline McLaughlin to — perhaps belatedly — land her first All-Star.

While one or two intermediate players often make the longlist of nominees, that isn’t the case this year, but two big prizes are up for grabs down the grades.

Westmeath All-Ireland winning duo Sarah Dillon and Lucy McCartan, and Clare dual star Niamh O’Dea, are in the running for the Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year award.

Dillon and McCartan were both excellent as the Lake county lifted the Mary Quinn Memorial Cup at the second time of asking, and whatever way things swing, it will be a Saturday night to remember for the latter as she also lines out for Peamount United in their Women’s National League [WNL] title decider.

The Junior edition will be contested by Wicklow All-Ireland winner Marie Kealy, Carlow’s Clíodhna Ní Shé – the 2021 championships’ overall top scorer – and Gráinne McLaughlin of Antrim.

No matter who comes out on top on all accounts, the cream of the crop of ladies football talent across the country will rightly be honoured and celebrated on Saturday night.

And with such tight calls to be made, expect more tweets like Cora Staunton’s to follow.