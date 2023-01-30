Five emerging talents that sparkled on Allianz football league opening weekend

1. Ben O’Carroll – Roscommon

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Ben O'Carroll scoring a goal for Roscommon. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

It was an inter-county bow to remember for Ben O’Carroll this weekend. Starting at corner-forward against established Division 1 residents Tyrone, he helped himself to 1-2 as Roscommon opened their campaign with a significant win.

His goal was ultimately the decisive score in a compelling contest at Dr Hyde Park, completing an impressive injury-time attack with a cool finish to secure the points.

Roscommon are a county with great pedigree in league football, but have fallen victim to a kind of yo-yo existence between the top two divisions. They know how to earn promotion to the top tier, but sometimes struggle to preserve that status.

Another fight for survival was expected to be their fate this year, but Davy Burke’s side have taken a major stride towards challenging that outcome. O’Carroll, an All-Ireland U20 finalist in 2021, impressed here.

2. Caolan McColgan – Donegal

James Crombie / INPHO Donegal players celebrate after the full-time whistle. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Life without Michael Murphy doesn’t appear to have derailed Donegal so far, with players like Caolan McColgan stepping forward to spearhead a new generation of talent.

Newly appointed captain Patrick McBrearty slotted over the winning point in their Division 1 opener against Kerry, but it was McColgan who scooped the man-of-the-match award in tough conditions in Ballybofey.

He kicked three points from wing back to help his side get the best possible start in the campaign. They travel to Omagh next week with a win over the All-Ireland champions already in their copybook.

3. David McBrien – Mayo

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO David McBrien contesting for the ball with Damien Comer. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Named as a late starter for Mayo in their round 1 tie against Galway, David McBrien was handed the unenviable task of marking Damien Comer on Saturday night.

Similar to Donegal, Mayo are facing into a new era without two crucial defenders in Oisín Mullin and Lee Keegan. However, McBrien has effectively volunteered as a worthy replacement after containing Comer to just one point from play, with his other scores coming from a mark and a free.

A performance like that certainly bodes well for Kevin McStay’s side as they shared out the points with Galway after a tight battle in MacHale Park.

4. David O’Hanlon – Dublin

James Crombie / INPHO Dublin goalkeeper David O'Hanlon. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Another encouraging league display was produced by Dublin goalkeeper David O’Hanlon. Dessie Farrell’s side find themselves in an uncomfortable position this year, competing in Division 2 for the first time since 1995. Of course, they won’t want to stay there for long.

They began life in the second tier with a Croke Park tie against Kildare, and while they made a winning start to their league, they were made to sweat for the win.

They held on for a one-point victory, thanks largely to an early goal from the boot of Brian Fenton. But O’Hanlon made a fine contribution with an assured performance between the sticks.

5. Michael Flood – Meath

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Action from the Division 2 clash of Meath and Cork. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

St Brigid’s defender Michael Flood drew praise from Meath manager for his display against Cork which resulted in victory for the Royals in Division 2.

2019 Sigerson Cup winner Flood had “fallen through the net in Meath” according to O’Rourke and made an impressive breakthrough on Sunday, holding Cork captain Brian Hurley scoreless throughout.

“We always felt he should be on the Meath team,” added O’Rourke after his side’s four-point win in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. “So he was coming to the table here at 26 or 27 years of age. He’s a mature calm type of presence.”

Meath will certainly be targeting promotion this year, particularly since being a Division 2 side exposes teams to the danger of losing out on a spot in the Sam Maguire competition.

Sunday’s result would suggest that the Royals are heading in the right direction towards safety.

Who else caught your eye this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.

