Ben O'Connor on 'shadow boxing' nonsense, Portugal camp, and full-back options

BEN O’CONNOR HAS dismissed any notions that Cork will be “shadow boxing” when it comes to Sunday’s league final against Limerick.

Speaking about the Rebels, John Kiely suggested there would be “a lot of differences between the team we’ll meet in the league final and the team we’ll meet in the championship”.

But referring to the Division 1A decider as “the second-biggest competition in our game”, O’Connor set out Cork’s ambition to take the silverware.

When asked about rumours, he replies: “You hear everything. The latest one is that it’s shadow boxing that’ll be going on in Limerick. We’re not shadow boxing anyway and I’m sure Limerick won’t be either.

“We’re going down to put ourselves up against the best and see how we get on.

“We’ll be putting out our strongest team for that game and three weeks after that, we’ll have Limerick up here and we’ll be putting out our strongest team for that as well. We’re going out to win all games in front of us.”

O’Connor played in two league finals, against Kilkenny in 2002 and Galway in 2010, but couldn’t add that medal to his impressive collection.

Ben O'Connor in action during the 2002 Hurling League final against Michael Kavanagh of Kilkenny. INPHO INPHO

“A lot of fellas finish their careers and they had great times but no medals. Medals are what it’s all about. It’s proof that you were the best on the day in that competition. It’s just a confidence booster to every fella then as well.

I have no league medal and I’d love to have one.

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“It’s the second-biggest competition in our game. We set out at the start of the year to get to the final and win it. That will tell you how important it is to us.”

The full-back jersey is O’Connor’s most intriguing selection heading into championship. Dáire O’Leary started consecutive five games there before Ciarán Joyce took over in the final round.

Eoin Downey was the All-Star No.3 in 2024 and O’Connor disagrees with the suggestion that the Glen Rovers clubman’s time in the position is definitively over.

“No, every fella is an option. He hasn’t played there this year because we know what we have there, so we’ve played him on the wing and at centre-back to see what options we have. Eoin has played full-back numerous times at training.

“Joycey was full-back against Offaly and that’s just trying him out there. He was an All-Star wing-back last year and he went inside. We just want options for as many positions as possible.

“Eoin Downey, Joycey, and Rob can all play in the full-back line. Niall O’Leary and Seánie O’Donoghue are two of the best corner-backs in the country. Two or three years ago, they were playing centre-forward for their clubs. We have good hurlers and they’re versatile.”

O’Connor doesn’t buy into the fascination around the position.

Eoin Downey signs autographs for young fans at the Gaelic Grounds. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

“Is there any such thing as a full-back anymore? One time, you had two corner-backs, a full-back, and that was it. Now, most teams play with two inside.

“One time, the slowest fella on the field was probably your full-back. Him or a corner-forward that had good hands.

“Normally, a big, strong fella would be put in full-back. Now, you have to be able to hurl and you have to be able to move. That’s why I think it’s so important to have versatile fellas. And we have.”

Another thing that’s changed since O’Connor’s playing days is the warm-weather training camps. The Newtownshandrum man went on a couple of them, but nothing like Cork’s latest trip to the Algarve.

“It was totally different. The first time we went to La Manga, I didn’t train after the first day because we trained too hard. And that’s being serious about it.

“We were ran into the ground the first day. Out of three days, I trained the first day and that was it. I wasn’t able to do any more after that, whereas this was so well planned.

“There wasn’t a minute wasted. From the time you got up, you had your schedule planned. There was something at 8 o’clock and then you had your gym session, your breakfast, your meetings, training, dinner, a meeting, and there was your evening training. There were activities at night then again.

Cork manager Ben O'Connor. David Ribeiro / INPHO David Ribeiro / INPHO / INPHO

“Everything from the time you got up in the morning until about 9 o’clock at night was all planned out. You had time to yourself then, but fellas were in bed at 10 o’clock.

“It wasn’t social and it wasn’t, as people say, a holiday either. We trained fierce hard over there.”

On the topic of rumours, O’Connor asserts that Séamus Harnedy is fit and firing ahead of the league final. The veteran forward missed the Offaly match after the birth of his first son, Joey.

“You hear rumours around the place that he’s this or that, he’s crippled or he can’t walk. But from what I’m seeing now, he’s as fresh now as he was 10 years ago. He’s mad for road. The man is in great shape.”