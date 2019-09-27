Alisson to return to training on Sunday, Klopp confirms

Alisson is helped off the pitch against Norwich

JURGEN KLOPP REVEALED Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is likely to return to first-team training on Sunday following seven weeks out with a calf injury.

Alisson sustained the problem in Liverpool’s Premier League opener against Norwich City on August 9, pulling up after taking a goal kick in the 4-1 win.

Adrian – who arrived on a free transfer in pre-season – came in and has deputised ever since, helping to ensure the Reds have the joint-best defence in the top flight this term. Cork native Caoimhín Kelleher also made his first-team debut in the Brazilian’s absence.

There was uncertainty initially about how long Alisson was to be out for, with estimates ranging from a few weeks to a couple of months.

Although he will not be able to feature in Saturday’s trip to Sheffield United, Klopp expects Alisson to be back in full training the following day, as a return to action moves close.

“Alisson looks like he is close, but the final word is with the medical department,” Klopp said in Friday’s pre-match news conference.

“He’s not in contention for tomorrow [to face Sheffield United]. Maybe he can train with the team from Sunday onwards. He’s really close.

“I’m not a doctor, I take the information [on Alisson] as I get it. Last two weeks he has progressed really, really well. They [the medical staff] have waited long enough until he is in proper training.”

Klopp also paid tribute to Adrian for his role as such a reliable deputy, having barely put a foot wrong since coming into the team.

“Adrian’s progress has made everything easier,” Klopp said. “He is doing a brilliant job and makes everything easier, 100%.

“We can’t rush injuries, we try not to do it. We don’t like to task risks. We will see when Alisson is ready – Adrian is our goalkeeper for now.”

- Omni