GAA All-Star banquet cancelled due to Covid numbers

An awards show will instead be broadcast.

By The42 Team Friday 19 Nov 2021, 3:31 PM
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
THE 2021 GAA-GPA All-Star ceremony has been cancelled due to ‘the ongoing challenges with Covid’.

The event was scheduled to take place on Friday, 10 December at Dublin’s Convention Centre. 

Organisers say an awards programme will instead be broadcast on RTÉ from 7pm, on the same evening. 

“This decision has been taken with health and safety in mind,” a statement reads. 

Limerick have 15 nominations for the hurling awards while football kingpins Tyrone also have 15 nods. 

