Sunday 14 November 2021
Meath, Westmeath and Carlow stars claim 2021 Player of the Year awards

Vikki Wall, Sarah Dillon and Clíodhna Ní Shé were honoured at last night’s awards.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 14 Nov 2021, 9:53 AM
MEATH’S VIKKI WALL was crowned the 2021 Senior Players’ Player of the Year at the annual All Star banquet in Dublin last night.

2021-tg4-lgfa-all-star-awards The All-Star awards took place last night. Source: Harry Murphy/SPORTSFILE

Wall was superb in an attacking role for Meath during an historic season which saw the Royal County land the All-Ireland Senior title for the very first time.

The Dunboyne star (23), scored 1-6 for Meath during the championship, and she produced a Player of the Match performance in the famous senior final victory over Dublin at Croke Park on 5 September.

Incredibly, Wall was the 2020 Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year winner and having made the step up to the Senior Championship grade, she was the leading choice of her peers for the individual honour in the elite ranks.

Wall also claimed a first All-Star award on the night, one of eight Meath players named in the final 15. Wall fended off stiff competition from Meath team-mates Emma Troy and Emma Duggan, who’s also a Dunboyne clubmate.

2021-tg4-lgfa-all-star-awards Meath's Vikki Wall.

The 2021 intermediate award went to Westmeath’s Sarah Dillon.

From the Milltown club, Dillon was player of the match for Westmeath in the All-Ireland Final victory over Wexford, and top scorer in the grade with 5-23.

Dillon scored 1-6 against Wexford, as Westmeath claimed a win that will see them return to the senior grade in 2022. Dillon earned the award ahead of Westmeath team-mate Lucy McCartan, while Clare’s Niamh O’Dea was also nominated.

2021-tg4-lgfa-all-star-awards Carlow Cliodhna Ní Shé.

And while Carlow lost out after extra-time in their All-Ireland junior semi-final against Antrim, star forward Clíodhna Ní Shé was voted by her peers as the Junior Players’ Player of the Year.

Ní Shé was top scorer in the 2021 All-Ireland Championships with a remarkable haul of 9-19.

The Bennekenny/Tinryland player was nominated alongside Wicklow’s Marie Kealy and Antrim’s Gráinne McLaughlin.

2021-tg4-lgfa-all-star-awards Westmeath's Sarah Dillon. Source: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

