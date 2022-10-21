Amy Broadhurst and Christina Desmond cruise to European finals

AMY BROADHURST AND Christina Desmond have secured at least a silver at the Women’s European Boxing Championships in Budva, Montenegro.

Dundalk woman Broadhurst overcame Croatian Sara Beram in their light welterweight semi-final on all five of the judges’ scorecards and is now set to fight for gold tomorrow.

Victory on Saturday would see Broadhurst secure a unique hat-trick of gold medals, having already won the light-welterweight title at the World Championships in May and the Commonwealth Games lightweight crown in July.

An impressive showing from 70kg Christina Desmond ensured her spot in the final with one-sided triumph over Italian Melissa Gemini. The 2016 bronze medallist fights for gold on Saturday afternoon.

Source: Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO

Earlier today, Michaela Walsh and Shannon Sweeney lost their semi-finals. They will both take home bronze.

Featherweight Walsh faced an Olympic rematch against Italian Irma Testa. A close encounter saw the Belfast boxer edged out on a split decision.

Bulgaria’s Sevda Asenova defeated Sweeney in the 48kg bout.