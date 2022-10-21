Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Friday 21 October 2022
Advertisement

Amy Broadhurst and Christina Desmond cruise to European finals

It was another busy day for Irish boxing in Montenegro.

41 minutes ago 593 Views 0 Comments
Image: Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO

AMY BROADHURST AND Christina Desmond have secured at least a silver at the Women’s European Boxing Championships in Budva, Montenegro.

Dundalk woman Broadhurst overcame Croatian Sara Beram in their light welterweight semi-final on all five of the judges’ scorecards and is now set to fight for gold tomorrow. 

Victory on Saturday would see Broadhurst secure a unique hat-trick of gold medals, having already won the light-welterweight title at the World Championships in May and the Commonwealth Games lightweight crown in July.

An impressive showing from 70kg Christina Desmond ensured her spot in the final with one-sided triumph over Italian Melissa Gemini. The 2016 bronze medallist fights for gold on Saturday afternoon. 

michaela-walsh-dejected-after-irma-testa-was-declared-the-winner Source: Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO

Earlier today, Michaela Walsh and Shannon Sweeney lost their semi-finals. They will both take home bronze.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Featherweight Walsh faced an Olympic rematch against Italian Irma Testa. A close encounter saw the Belfast boxer edged out on a split decision. 

Bulgaria’s Sevda Asenova defeated Sweeney in the 48kg bout. 

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie