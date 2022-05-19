'This is an historic day for Irish boxing. A day that will be remembered for generations'

A MONUMENTAL DAY for Irish boxing, a simply unforgettable one for Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke.

The duo became Ireland’s newest amateur boxing world champions, joining Katie Taylor, Michael Conlan and Kellie Harrington on the prestigious list.

Before this week, Ireland had three World Championship gold medal winners, male or female, since the first men’s tournament in 1974. They’re leaving Istanbul with five.

This is the first time that two Team Ireland boxers have contested finals at the same Women’s World Championships, and a first-ever double gold for Ireland.

Broadhurst (63kg, St Bronagh’s ABC Rostrevor) defeated Algeria’s Imane Khelif, while O’Rourke (70kg, Olympic, Galway) overcame Helena Alcinda Panguane of Mozambique

Amy Broadhurst post-fight interview:

“I believe I still need days to understand what I did today,” Broadhurst beamed afterwards, as quoted in an IABA press release. “I have been dreaming about this moment since my childhood and I worked almost 20 years to win a big championship.

“I had to be patient today and not make any mistakes against the counter-attacking Algerian. I felt in the second round that my strategy worked and I knew that I could make it. I don’t remember what my coach Zaur Antia told me in the second break but I gave in everything in the third.”

Lisa O’Rourke post-fight interview

“I can’t find any words now,” an emotional O’Rourke reflected. “I won the EUBC European U22 Boxing Championships in Croatia this March but this is something unexpected for me.

“My plan is always to be on the top of the podium but I am over the moon after this success. I had to keep the distance in this final, and followed Zaur’s and John’s instructions.”

***

The tributes and plaudits have poured in from far and wide, lead by Team Ireland head coach Antia.

“Amy and Lisa’s technical, tactical and athletic performances in their bouts today showed their commitment and dedication to preparation for this tournament,” he said.

“All Team Ireland boxers performed well in Istanbul, and are better, more experienced boxers for having contested here. Amy and Lisa’s victories are magnificent achievements, and they should enjoy every moment of their wins.”

This is an historic day for Irish boxing,” IABA President Dominic O’Rourke noted. “A day that will be remembered for generations to come.

“Amy and Lisa have done themselves, their families, and their clubs – St. Bronagh’s and Olympic Galway, proud by showcasing the depth and quality of Irish boxing on the world stage.”

IABA Chief Executive Fergal Carruth added:

The scale of Amy and Lisa’s achievement is almost immeasurable.

“As Ireland continues today to punch far above its weight on the international stage – as well as these two historic World Championship medals, Team Boxing has won 29 medals at major competition in the last few months with a record-breaking haul of medals at the European U22 Championships and winning the top team bronze award at the European Youths.

“These successes would not have been possible without our dedicated and immensely talented volunteers at club level, our competition organisers and the expertise of our high performance team. Today is a very proud day for Irish boxing.”

Team Ireland, led by world champions Broadhurst and O’Rourke, will return to these shores on Saturday, due to land at Dublin Airport’s Terminal 1 at 3.50pm.