In pics: Ireland's newest world champions enjoy triumphant homecoming

Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke claimed a sensational World Championship double during a Golden Hour in Istanbul on Thursday.

IRELAND’S NEWEST WORLD champions, Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke, returned home to a heroes’ welcome at Dublin Airport this afternoon.

The duo claimed a sensational World Championship double during a Golden Hour in Istanbul on Thursday, and joined Katie Taylor, Michael Conlan and Kellie Harrington on this country’s prestigious list of amateur boxing world champions.

It was the first time that two Team Ireland boxers contested finals at the same Women’s World Championships, and a first-ever double gold for Ireland.

Broadhurst (63kg, St Bronagh’s ABC, Rostrevor) defeated Algeria’s Imane Khelif, while O’Rourke (70kg, Olympic, Galway) overcame Helena Alcinda Panguane of Mozambique.

As the achievements continue to sink in — phonecalls with Katie Taylor may help — the pair landed back on home soil this afternoon.

Inpho’s Laszlo Geczo and Robbie Stephenson were at the airport to capture some very special moments with family and friends.

The moment Ireland’s newest world champions walked through the doors at arrivals 

lisa-orourke-and-amy-broadhurst-with-their-gold-medals

lisa-orourke-and-amy-broadhurst-with-their-gold-medals

O’Rourke with her father Kevin…

lisa-orourke-with-her-father-kevin

lisa-orourke-with-her-father-kevin

… and the rest of the family 

lisa-orourke-with-her-family-members

lisa-orourke-with-her-family-members Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The Broadhurst crew were out in force too

amy-broadhurst-with-her-family Source: Robbie Stephenson/INPHO

Broadhurst with her grandfather Patrick Sands and nephew Zach

amy-broadhurst-with-patrick-sands-and-nephew-zach-broadhurst

amy-broadhurst-with-her-nephew-zach-broadhurst

A quick word with the media…

amy-broadhurst-speaks-to-the-media

… before the duo reunited for more pictures with their prizes

amy-broadhurst-and-lisa-orourke-with-their-gold-medals

amy-broadhurst-and-lisa-orourke-with-their-gold-medals

- updated 7.40pm.

