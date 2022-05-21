In pics: Ireland's newest world champions enjoy triumphant homecoming

IRELAND’S NEWEST WORLD champions, Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke, returned home to a heroes’ welcome at Dublin Airport this afternoon.

The duo claimed a sensational World Championship double during a Golden Hour in Istanbul on Thursday, and joined Katie Taylor, Michael Conlan and Kellie Harrington on this country’s prestigious list of amateur boxing world champions.

It was the first time that two Team Ireland boxers contested finals at the same Women’s World Championships, and a first-ever double gold for Ireland.

Broadhurst (63kg, St Bronagh’s ABC, Rostrevor) defeated Algeria’s Imane Khelif, while O’Rourke (70kg, Olympic, Galway) overcame Helena Alcinda Panguane of Mozambique.

As the achievements continue to sink in — phonecalls with Katie Taylor may help — the pair landed back on home soil this afternoon.

Inpho’s Laszlo Geczo and Robbie Stephenson were at the airport to capture some very special moments with family and friends.

The moment Ireland’s newest world champions walked through the doors at arrivals

The moment Irish boxers Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke returned from the World Championships with gold medals around their necks pic.twitter.com/xgrV4G0zUF — Jack Power (@jackpowerIT) May 21, 2022

O’Rourke with her father Kevin…

… and the rest of the family

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The Broadhurst crew were out in force too

Source: Robbie Stephenson/INPHO

Broadhurst with her grandfather Patrick Sands and nephew Zach

A quick word with the media…

… before the duo reunited for more pictures with their prizes

