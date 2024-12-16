Offaly star the latest AFLW signing after Kerry All-Ireland winner Cronin confirmed

OFFALY’S AMY GAVIN Mangan has become the latest Irish player to secure an AFLW contract, having been drafted by North Melbourne FC.

North Melbourne announced the signing this morning, with Kayleigh Cronin (Kerry), Neasa Dooley (Kildare) and Grace Kós (Dublin) among several other Irish players making the move to Aussie Rules in recent days.

Big in Ireland.



County Offaly's Amy Gavin Mangan becomes the fifth Irish player on our list! ☘️#WorthTheWait — North Melbourne Women's (@NMFCWomens) December 16, 2024

Gavin Mangan joins Vikki Wall (Meath), Erika O’Shea (Cork) Niamh Martin (Tipperary) and Bláithín Bogue (Fermanagh) at the newly-crowned champions.

“The 25-year-old stood out to recruiters with her speed and agility while playing Gaelic football, as well as her ability to use her strong athletic traits to her advantage,” read a North Melbourne statement announcing the Naomh Ciarán star.

2023 All-Ireland winner Kayleigh Cronin was a headline capture. Her move to Adelaide Crows, which had been flagged in recent weeks, was confirmed on Friday.

Cronin, 23, was instrumental as Kerry won their first All-Ireland since 1993 this summer.

Cronin (left) lifting the Brendan Martin Cup with Bríd O'Connor. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“Kayleigh is a powerful athlete with excellent speed for her size and a fierce competitive streak,” said Crows Head of Women’s Football Phil Harper. “She defends really strongly, likes to take the game on, is driven to succeed and a perfect fit for our environment.

“We believe Kayleigh has the skillset to help make us better as a team and she is also a great character. Kayleigh can’t wait to get started and we look forward to welcoming her to Adelaide next year.”

Cronin joins Mayo sisters Niamh and Grace Kelly — Grace recently joined from St Kilda — and Donegal’s Amy Boyle Carr at Adelaide outfit.

33 Irish players featured in the 2024 AFLW season, which was won by North Melbourne, with a raft of new signings announced recently.