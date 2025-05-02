FAI report racist abuse towards two Ireland U15 internationals

TWO IRELAND U15 internationals were racially abused during a match against the United Arab Emirates, the Football Association of Ireland has alleged.

Three separate comments directed at two Irish players were reported to match officials during Thursday’s ninth/tenth-place playoff at the Torneo Delle Nazioni tournament in Italy, as well as to tournament organisers.

“The Association has offered full support to the players affected as well as the teammates, staff and the families of the players involved,” the FAI said.

“The FAI does not tolerate any form of racism towards our players or staff, be it on a football pitch, at a stadium or online.

“Following another recent act of racism towards an Under-17s Ireland player in March, the FAI condemns such acts and expect a full investigation into the incidents that took place with appropriate action to be taken.”

Jason Donohue, head coach of the Ireland Boys U15, said: “As players and staff we are appalled that we still have players subjected to racism in youth football. Football is a global game that welcomes everybody and there is no place for racist behaviour.

“The players involved have our support, as do their families and teammates. We have a duty to our players and staff, present and future, to call out incidents like this and fully expect the relevant bodies to investigate this and apply strong disciplinary action.”

Ireland U15 won the match 2-0 to finish the tournament in ninth place.