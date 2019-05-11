This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'There is red in my heart' - Herrera confirms Man United exit amid PSG links

The Old Trafford midfielder Ander Herrera posted an emotional video message to supporters on the club’s Twitter account.

By The42 Team Saturday 11 May 2019, 10:43 AM
1 hour ago 4,250 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4629932
Ander Herrera is moving on after five years with the club.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Ander Herrera is moving on after five years with the club.
Ander Herrera is moving on after five years with the club.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

ANDER HERRERA HAS announced his departure from Manchester United amid reports he will join Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old, who was named the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year by United fans in 2016-17, has made 132 Premier League appearances during five seasons at Old Trafford but has become the first player to confirm he is leaving with others expected to follow as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revamps his squad.

Herrera has started 16 of United’s league matches this season, struggling to hold down a regular place as he once did under Jose Mourinho.

In an emotional video message posted via the club’s official Twitter account, Herrera said:

“There is red in my heart. I knew it from the first time I played here and in the moment that I started to wear it.

“A club with thousands of fans that respect and remember all the players who give everything.

“I felt special when I heard my name chanted. I felt proud when the fans decided I was part of this incredible history.

“Every time I represented this club, in every game, in wins and losses, even when I couldn’t help from the grass I understood what this club means.

“I’m going to remember each of the almost 200 matches that I have played with this jersey because playing for the greatest club in England has been a true honour.

“Thanks for these five amazing years!”

