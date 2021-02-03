Anderlecht allay concerns over injury to Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen

Anderlecht's Josh Cullen has been sidelined with injury for the past fortnight.

JOSH CULLEN SHOULD be available for selection for the start of the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign next month, despite currently nursing an injury.

Anderlecht manager Vincent Kompany handed Cullen the captain’s armband for their goalless draw with Waasland-Beveren in the Belgian Pro League on 22 January.

However, the Ireland midfielder hasn’t featured since then due to an ankle problem. He missed the league fixtures against Mouscron and Gent, and will also sit out tonight’s Belgian Cup clash with RFC Liege.

Nevertheless, Cullen’s absence isn’t expected to last much longer. His injury is “not severe” and Anderlecht anticipate an imminent return, a club spokesperson told The42.

The news will be welcomed by Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, as Cullen has made a very positive impact since leaving West Ham United for Brussels in October.

He has played 13 times for Anderlecht, with Kompany stating last month: “His team-mates are the ones who admire him the most because he only has one thing on his mind – the team. If the team wins, it’s because he did a lot of the jobs that the others cannot.”

The former Ireland U21 captain impressed when he came off the bench to earn his fourth senior cap in the Uefa Nations League draw against Bulgaria in November.

The Boys in Green will kick off their bid to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with an away game against Serbia on 24 March, before hosting Luxembourg three days later.