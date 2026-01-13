Docuseries about tennis great Andre Agassi coming to Apple TV

A DOCUSERIES ABOUT the life of tennis legend Andre Agassi has been announced by Apple TV.

Directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Chris Smith, the programme will follow the life of the 55-year-old who was one of the best tennis players throughout his career.

Agassi turned professional at 16 and won eight Grand Slam titles including the men’s singles crown at Wimbledon in 1992.

Icon. Rebel. Legend.



A new docuseries featuring tennis icon Andre Agassi directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Chris Smith coming to Apple TV. pic.twitter.com/uTK92mjjiH — Apple TV (@AppleTV) January 13, 2026

Agassi previously released an autobiography entitled ‘Open: An autobiography’ which is widely accepted as one of the most fascinating insights into a career in sport.