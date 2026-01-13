The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Docuseries about tennis great Andre Agassi coming to Apple TV
A DOCUSERIES ABOUT the life of tennis legend Andre Agassi has been announced by Apple TV.
Directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Chris Smith, the programme will follow the life of the 55-year-old who was one of the best tennis players throughout his career.
Agassi turned professional at 16 and won eight Grand Slam titles including the men’s singles crown at Wimbledon in 1992.
Agassi previously released an autobiography entitled ‘Open: An autobiography’ which is widely accepted as one of the most fascinating insights into a career in sport.
