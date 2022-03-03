Andriy Shevchenko’s family opt to stay in Ukraine

ANDRIY SHEVCHENKO has called for an end to the war following Ukraine’s invasion by Russia as he appealed for donations to be sent to his homeland.

The former Ukraine striker and manager also revealed his mother and sister were in the capital Kyiv and had told him they want to stay.

The 45-year-old ex-Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan and Chelsea forward told Sky Sports: “I want to thank my nation, army, president Volodymyr Zelensky (for doing) everything possible to defend my country from Russian aggression. I’m so proud to be Ukrainian.

“It’s a very difficult moment for my country, for my people, for my family. My mum and my sister are in Kyiv at this moment and there are terrible things happening there.

“It’s people dying, children dying, missiles pointing in our houses, and we need to stop this war, we need to find a way to stop the war.

“I’m sure we’re going to fight (until the) last moment and this union between our population…we have a strong leader like our president, he’s doing a lot of great things, he’s united people.”

Asked if he had tried to persuade his mother and sister to leave, he said: “I tried many times. I talk. But the answer is no. They want to stay there. This is the Ukrainian spirit.”

Shevchenko said he wanted to “thank all the world who support Ukraine, Great Britain for incredible support, everyone who is supporting Ukraine in a very difficult moment in our nation”, before adding: “I want to make an appeal to the world, to Great Britain, to the people – please, I ask you to donate.

“We need medical (supplies), food, any support we can (get). Please help us, donate.”

Shevchenko also addressed Russian people directly in their own language, imploring them to protest against the war.