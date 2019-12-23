This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Farrell: Door still open for Kearney, or any in-form player, to feature in Six Nations

“I’ve spoken to Rob but also other players who are not here and told them we will be watching them over this Christmas period.”

By Sean Farrell Monday 23 Dec 2019, 4:54 PM
34 minutes ago 1,068 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4946350

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell insists there is still room for players to force their way into his Six Nations plans even if they were not involved in this weekend’s ‘stocktake’.

The new national team boss spoke at Ireland’s new training base on the Sports Campus in Abbotstown today after concluding the brief mini-camp with a 45-man squad.

rob-kearney-dejected Kearney at the World Cup. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

That group notably excluded veteran fullback as well as players such as Jordi Murphy, Jack Carty and Sean Cronin who were part of the World Cup contingent.

“So we had to make a decision somewhere along the line,” Farrell explained today.

“I’ve made it very clear to all the boys who’ve been in camp here over the last 24 hours that certainly this isn’t selection for the Six Nations.

“I’ve made it very clear to them what it is going to take for them to get selected. I’ve spoken to Rob but also other players who are not here and told them we will be watching them over this Christmas period.

“There are some big games in Ireland and then all the big games in Europe during January.

“It’s a big time for all the players and hopefully we will be picking a squad in January that is brimming with form.”

Packing a team with in-form players high in confidence will be key for Farrell as he attempts to rejuvenate a squad that looked bereft of both elements in Japan.

“I’ve said to the boys leaving now that we need to be ready when we come into camp the next time.

andy-farrell Farrell in Abbotstown today. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“We’ve been watching the form over the last four or five weeks. But it’s not a line that is drawn and everyone is on it.

“I’ve explained to them that it is not about being just one of four or five but you have to stand out, you’ve got to make it clear and obvious to everyone that you’re desperate to be in the squad.

“There are people who’ve trained over the last 24 hours and they’ll take stock of those words and hopefully it will help with their performances for the provinces over the next month.

“And some of them may fall off the wayside as well. But we’ll assess it as we go.”

