'You can’t pull a rabbit out of a hat and throw people in if they’re not ready'

YESTERDAY, ANDY FARRELL faced the media for the first time since announcing his squad for Ireland’s November internationals, which kick-off with tomorrow’s tantalising rematch with New Zealand.

As such, there was plenty of ground to cover. Ireland have a new captain now, with Caelan Doris taking the reins from Peter O’Mahony, while the old captain, Johnny Sexton, is on board as a part-time consultancy coach. They also have a new attack coach in Andrew Goodman and three players who missed the summer tour to South Africa – Hugo Keenan, Jamison Gibson-Park and Mack Hansen – have shot straight back into the starting team for what promises to be another cracking clash with the All Blacks.

Farrell rattled through the talking points, speaking glowingly of Doris’ growth as a leader and the support he’s received from O’Mahony. There was a somewhat vague injury update on Tadhg Furlong, the only player in Farrell’s 35-man November squad not available for selection, and high praise for Connacht’s Finlay Bealham, the man set to deputise for Furlong at tighthead.

Above all, Farrell looked to drive one clear message home – this game is not about revenge.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

The Ireland boss insists his squad have moved past that gutting 28-24 defeat at the Stade de France last year, although some players have admitted the game still plays on their mind from time to time. He pointed to Ireland’s good work since that painful quarter-final exit in winning a Six Nations and coming from behind to level their two-Test summer series in South Africa.

And this is not the New Zealand of 2023, with a number of key All Blacks moving on post-World Cup and Scott Robertson replacing Ian Foster in the New Zealand hot seat. In Farrell’s eyes, the past is the past and tomorrow’s game stands on its own.

“It’s different,” he said. “Different coaching staff, a few different players, a long time ago, a new start for them, us learning… And don’t get me wrong, we were gutted to lose that game, but that’s so much in the distant past for us now because, I mean, to cut a long story short, we nearly won that game by the way, you know? So we take a bit of pride from that.

“And I look at New Zealand’s performances of late as well, and they nearly beat South Africa a couple of times. There’s nothing in it, nothing in it, and that’s how that’s how it should be at this level.

“This is a top level Test match that everybody wants to be involved in.

So, revenge a year ago… there’s been a lot of rugby played. A lot of water that’s gone under the bridge as well. It doesn’t even play a bit in it for us anyway.”

New Zealand may be a team in transition but as always, they are one that demands respect. One of the most notable aspects of Farrell’s selection is the wealth of experience on the bench, with senior players Cian Healy, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray and Iain Henderson boasting 437-caps between them. The eight New Zealand replacements share a combined 220 caps.

Considering New Zealand’s strong finish at Twickenham last Saturday, there is an understandable rational in Farrell keeping those proven Test players in reserve.

Yet with experience seemingly a priority for Farrell this week, it has spelled bad news for the likes of Ryan Baird, Craig Casey and perhaps even the dynamic Cormac Izuchukwu, who would have all been among the contingent of players pushing for a place in the 23. There will surely be time for some experimentation across these November games, but as Farrell sees it, tomorrow is not the time. Tomorrow is only about winning.

“It is what it is. You can’t pull a rabbit out of a hat and throw people in if they’re not ready,” he said. “It’s a big Test match. You like to coordinate on what’s in front of you and what you’ve got.

We are not South Africa or England or New Zealand in terms of there being thousands of players out there that you can just throw in and see how it goes… that’s not the way it is here.

“Look after the here and now, the medium term is always around the corner and there’s always planning in and around all that and the long term can look after itself.”

Farrell could also point to the fact that some of his players are still relatively new to these occasions. His out-half, Jack Crowley, starts a Test game for just the 11th time, with this his first time to play New Zealand. The 24-year-old is yet to find his best form this season but Farrell admitted Crowley has ‘a bit of credit’ with the Ireland coaches, which outweighs Munster’s disappointing start in the URC.

Jack Crowley is preparing for this first Test match against New Zealand. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

And there is a potential taste of the future in the form of Jamie Osborne, with the versatile Leinster back taking the number 23 shirt after his excellent displays in South Africa and strong start to the new campaign.

“It’s not just from the tour (to South Africa),” Farrell said of Osborne.

“It’s certainly from the last two years where a quiet lad, loads of ability can play the game in all sorts of different ways very well in many different positions, but the confidence that he’s gaining, he’s not just part of the group anymore, he’s adding to the group. He’s obviously a deep thinker of the game because it obviously means a lot to him because you see the dramatic improvements in every campaign he keeps coming in to us.”

For players like Crowley, Osborne and Ciarán Frawley – set to win just his seventh cap tomorrow – this game will mark a milestone first in their careers. Farrell is hoping the battle-hardened core around will help ensure it proves to be memorable for all the right reasons.