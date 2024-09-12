Former Connacht coach Friend takes over as Brumbies Super Rugby women's team

FORMER CONNACHT HEAD coach Andy Friend has taken over the ACT Brumbies women’s team in the Super Rugby competition.

Friend has been appointed for the 2025 season as head coach for the Canberra-based side.

Connacht announced in November 2022 that Friend was departing the province at the end of that season and returning home to Australia. He had arrived as head coach of the westerners in 2018, before moving into the director of rugby role for his final campaign in charge.

Friend previously was the club head coach of the Brumbies from 2008 to 2011, when they were involved in the Super 14 era. He returned to the club this year in a consulting capacity for the Super Rugby women’s side, helping them to reach the semi-finals.

His coaching CV also includes roles as head coach of the Australian sevens team, and position with Harlequins in England and Suntory Sugoliath in Japan.

“I’ve been so fascinated by the women’s game since returning home,” said Friend.

“With the announcement of Scott Fava not returning to the role, that opens up an opportunity for me to see if I can add more of an on-field focus towards the program, so it’s exciting to be back on the grass.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time working with Jo Yapp at the Wallaroos and helping support the team, we’ve got a home World Cup in 2029 and one of my burning desires is to do everything I can to make sure Australia is in the best position to hopefully win it.”