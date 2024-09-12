Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Andy Friend. Bryan Keane/INPHO
New Role

Former Connacht coach Friend takes over as Brumbies Super Rugby women's team

Connacht announced in November 2022 that Friend was departing the province at the end of that season.
9.26am, 12 Sep 2024
61
0

FORMER CONNACHT HEAD coach Andy Friend has taken over the ACT Brumbies women’s team in the Super Rugby competition.

Friend has been appointed for the 2025 season as head coach for the Canberra-based side.

Connacht announced in November 2022 that Friend was departing the province at the end of that season and returning home to Australia. He had arrived as head coach of the westerners in 2018, before moving into the director of rugby role for his final campaign in charge.

Friend previously was the club head coach of the Brumbies from 2008 to 2011, when they were involved in the Super 14 era. He returned to the club this year in a consulting capacity for the Super Rugby women’s side, helping them to reach the semi-finals.

His coaching CV also includes roles as head coach of the Australian sevens team, and position with Harlequins in England and Suntory Sugoliath in Japan.

“I’ve been so fascinated by the women’s game since returning home,” said Friend.

“With the announcement of Scott Fava not returning to the role, that opens up an opportunity for me to see if I can add more of an on-field focus towards the program, so it’s exciting to be back on the grass.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time working with Jo Yapp at the Wallaroos and helping support the team, we’ve got a home World Cup in 2029 and one of my burning desires is to do everything I can to make sure Australia is in the best position to hopefully win it.”

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie