Cork City appoint Gerard Nash as new manager

CORK CITY HAVE confirmed the appointment of Gerard Nash as their new manager.

The 38-year-old arrives less than a week after Tim Clancy handed in his resignation following a 2-1 defeat to Derry City last Friday that left the Turner’s Cross club in the promotion/relegation playoff place.

Nash is Cork’s fifth permanent boss since 2019, following the tenures of John Caulfield, Neale Fenn, Colin Healy and Clancy.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be appointed as the new Men’s First Team Manager at Cork City FC. Everyone in Ireland knows the history that the club has, its fantastic support base, and the potential within the existing players. I have watched a lot of the league this season from afar, and I have no doubt that there is so much more we can deliver,” Nash, who has left his position as assistant manager at Swedish club GAIS, said.

“Everyone in the league knows that Cork City are one of the biggest clubs in the country and Turner’s Cross is a great place to watch a game of football. I know we have quality in the dressing room, and I cannot wait to get started.”

A former underage coach with Ipswich Town, Nash then worked as a FAI development officer and high performance coach, before leaving to take charge of Aston Villa’s Under-18s and then onto Sweden.

Cork City owner Dermot Usher said: “I am very pleased to welcome Ger to the club. He has a long and very impressive track record as a coach, and he really impressed us with his thoughts on taking on the role.

“From speaking to him, I know how motivated he is to take on the job, and I know he will give it everything he has. Everyone at the club wants to see us improve and begin to climb the table, and I share Ger’s belief that we have the talent in our dressing room to improve.”

Nash won’t be in the dugout for Cork’s game away to St Patrick’s Athletic tomorrow, with academy boss Liam Kearney joined by Greg Yelverton until Nash takes charge for the Galway United clash next Friday.