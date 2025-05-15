Warwick and Treadwell set for farewells as Ulster make trip to play-off chasers Edinburgh

ANDREW WARWICK AND Kieran Treadwell will make their Ulster farewells against Edinburgh at the Hive Stadium on Friday night (7:35pm, Premier Sports).

Loosehead Warwick retains his place in Ulster’s front row, where Tom O’Toole replaces Scott Wilson from the start, while Treadwell joins Iain Henderson in the second row as Cormac Izuchukwu shifts to six.

Matty Rea, also departing in the summer, doesn’t feature in Richie Murphy’s final matchday 23 of the season, with James McNabney beginning on the bench and Dave McCann starting at eight alongside Izuchukwu and Nick Timoney.

Advertisement

There is one change to Ulster’s starting backline from last week’s 38-20 defeat to Munster at Thomond Park, with Werner Kok coming in for Robert Baloucoune on the right wing.

Tenth-placed Edinburgh, who can still reach the URC play-offs if results go their way, welcome back Harry Patterson and Jack Lang to their starting backline after both men missed last week’s victory over Connacht in Galway.

The Scottish capital club are otherwise unchanged from their recent trip to the west of Ireland.

Edinburgh

Ulster

15. Michael Lowry

14. Werner Kok

13. Jude Postlethwaite

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Jack Murphy

9. Nathan Doak

1. Andrew Warwick

2. Rob Herring

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Kieran Treadwell

5. Iain Henderson

6. Cormac Izuchukwu

7. Nick Timoney

8. David McCann

Replacements:

16. Tom Stewart

17. Callum Reid

18. Scott Wilson

19. Harry Sheridan

20. James McNabney

21. Dave Shanahan

22. Aidan Morgan

23. Stewart Moore