Liverpool sign 35-year-old Lonergan as emergency goalkeeper cover

JURGEN KLOPP HOPES to have Caoimhin Kelleher back to full fitness very soon, but has given Andy Lonergan a short-term contract to deputise Adrian.

Alisson will be out for the next few weeks after suffering a calf injury during the Reds’ opening 4-1 Premier League victory over Norwich City and so Adrian will take over between the sticks, starting with Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup meeting with Chelsea.

Kelleher last month suffered a broken wrist, and so Klopp will turn to former Preston North End, Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United goalkeeper Lonergan, who trained with the European Champions during pre-season.

“The situation was even more difficult a few weeks ago because of injuries, but Caoimhin Kelleher is now in his final steps for being completely back,” the German told Liverpoolfc.com.

“He’s training only [for] five days or so, catching balls and all that stuff, it looks all good but of course we have to find a solution in the short term and that will be, if nothing happens from now to then, Andy Lonergan.

He was in with us, he’s a brilliant character, a really nice lad and helped us a lot in the pre-season and now we decided to work together with him.”

Lonergan’s last senior action came with League One Rochdale last season during a spell on loan from Middlesbrough.

Nevertheless, Klopp is ready to name him among the replacements when his team take on Chelsea at Besiktas Park.

“I think so [Lonergan will be on the bench]. I didn’t speak to John [Achterberg, Liverpool goalkeeping coach] yet about that. We spoke a lot about the goalie situation apart from what we have to do.

“We will see but we can have obviously a lot of players on the bench there which is good and I think Andy will be one of them.”