Dublin: 12 °C Monday 12 August, 2019
Liverpool sign 35-year-old Lonergan as emergency goalkeeper cover

Injuries to Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher mean Liverpool will likely have Andy Lonergan on the bench during this week’s Uefa Super Cup.

By The42 Team Monday 12 Aug 2019, 7:23 PM
49 minutes ago 3,021 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4763113
Andy Lonergan in action for Leeds
Andy Lonergan in action for Leeds
Andy Lonergan in action for Leeds

JURGEN KLOPP HOPES to have Caoimhin Kelleher back to full fitness very soon, but has given Andy Lonergan a short-term contract to deputise Adrian.

Alisson will be out for the next few weeks after suffering a calf injury during the Reds’ opening 4-1 Premier League victory over Norwich City and so Adrian will take over between the sticks, starting with Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup meeting with Chelsea.

Kelleher last month suffered a broken wrist, and so Klopp will turn to former Preston North End, Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United goalkeeper Lonergan, who trained with the European Champions during pre-season.

“The situation was even more difficult a few weeks ago because of injuries, but Caoimhin Kelleher is now in his final steps for being completely back,” the German told Liverpoolfc.com.

“He’s training only [for] five days or so, catching balls and all that stuff, it looks all good but of course we have to find a solution in the short term and that will be, if nothing happens from now to then, Andy Lonergan.

He was in with us, he’s a brilliant character, a really nice lad and helped us a lot in the pre-season and now we decided to work together with him.”

Lonergan’s last senior action came with League One Rochdale last season during a spell on loan from Middlesbrough.

Nevertheless, Klopp is ready to name him among the replacements when his team take on Chelsea at Besiktas Park.

“I think so [Lonergan will be on the bench]. I didn’t speak to John [Achterberg, Liverpool goalkeeping coach] yet about that. We spoke a lot about the goalie situation apart from what we have to do.

“We will see but we can have obviously a lot of players on the bench there which is good and I think Andy will be one of them.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

